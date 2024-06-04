https://webmail.2degreesbroadband.co.nz/ Unable to log in, displaying error "Connection to storage server failed"
Tried on both iPhone and Mac on 2 different networks, any one else having issues please?
Just tested, same error. Ping @aspired
Should be sorted now, let me know if you're still seeing any issues
You are a legend, thank you. Have a great day and may I wish all your USB keys always be inserted the right way, first time and every time.