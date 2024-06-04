Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Frequent failures in voice calls between two 2Degree phones - what to do ?
mainlydata

#314977 4-Jun-2024 17:17
I appreciate this sounds nuts but here goes.

 

My wife and I have had mobile phones on 2Degrees for more than ten years. We're on the same account, fwiw.

 

Starting about a year ago it became normal for attempts to place voice calls between us to fail, not every time but more times than not, so often that sometimes when my wife calls me she says "it worked first time !". Sometimes it takes two attempts, sometimes three. All calls involved are to and from major urban areas. This problem never occurs when one of us is out of NZ and dialling in.

 

We don't make many voice calls but I'm pretty sick of it. Is what I'm describing something that others have seen ? I'm reluctant to talk to their support because : it sounds nuts; its sounds difficult to diagnose (and I don't have the time); and because our calls are only,roughly, twice a week calls it's not that annoying but, having said that, I'm sick of paying for a crap service.

 

My wife has a work phone on Spark, calls to and from to my mobile work flawlessly all the time.

 

I'd be interested if anyone has experienced anything similar and whether they got it resolved.

MaxineN
Max
  #3244474 4-Jun-2024 17:22
What handsets?

 

Is VoLTE enabled on both?

 

Are the calls just straight up not connecting or do they connect but disconnect later?

 

Good coverage?

 

Is either party getting alerted during ringing?




Linux
  #3244494 4-Jun-2024 19:18
@mainlydata Any calls going over Wi-Fi calling? My calls are rock solid on 2d something else is at play here

MadEngineer
  #3244510 4-Jun-2024 20:38
You’ll need to collect multiple examples. Log date, time, who called who, the locations and what happened.




mainlydata

  #3244621 5-Jun-2024 09:07
Thanks for your reply.

 

What handsets?

 

Moto g31 and an iPhone 7

 

Is VoLTE enabled on both?

 

Yes, VoLTE enabled on both

 

Are the calls just straight up not connecting or do they connect but disconnect later?

 

Not connecting at all. A mixture of symptoms seen/heard by the caller. Once connected there's no problem.

 

Good coverage?

 

I would imagine about as good as it gets, central and close suburbs Wellington. No indication of a problem on any other calls, that is when either devices calls/receives from other devices.

 

Is either party getting alerted during ringing?

 

Receiver is completely unaware.

 

Caller hears/sees a mixture of things : silence; periodic beep (old fashioned engaged sound); message on screen (something like) your call could not be connected.

mainlydata

  #3244622 5-Jun-2024 09:10
MadEngineer: You’ll need to collect multiple examples. Log date, time, who called who, the locations and what happened.

 

Thanks for your reply. I hear what you're saying but if I did is there really someone at 2Degrees who I'm likely to be able to contact that would be in a position to use the information ?

MaxineN
Max
  #3244623 5-Jun-2024 09:10
Try another handset. Failing that, disable VoLTE TEMPORARILY. If calls start working fine with no volte on the moto then you found the fault.

 

 

 

Don't believe the moto is fully supported, which would be an immediate suspicion. For what it is worth I saw this exact same behavior with Nokia handsets and the One NZ network. VoLTE on Nokia handsets were a mess.

 

 




mainlydata

  #3244624 5-Jun-2024 09:13
MadEngineer: You’ll need to collect multiple examples. Log date, time, who called who, the locations and what happened.

 

Thanks for your reply.

 

 

 

One of the two devices has wifi calling enabled but when the calls are typically made that device is not somewhere I would expect it to be connected to wifi . So for instance I'm not sure my wife has her phone set up to connect to her work wifi, other times she's in the car, on the bus etc.



nztim
  #3244635 5-Jun-2024 10:07
MaxineN:

 

VoLTE on Nokia handsets were a mess.

 

 

VoLTE on Android phones not purchased from an NZ Carrier is a mess

 

 




MaxineN
Max
  #3244636 5-Jun-2024 10:10
nztim:

 

MaxineN:

 

VoLTE on Nokia handsets were a mess.

 

 

VoLTE on Android phones not purchased from an NZ Carrier is a mess

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ehhhhh Xiaomi and OnePlus has gotten most of their act together. 

 

Asus doesn't work on One NZ only.

 

Google is now pretty much fully supported (and has sparks official tick too, check their device capability ;) )

 

Nothing supposedly is fine across all three.

 

 

 

It's just Nokia and Motorola that was the most commonly complained during my time with the tickets I saw across my desk.




