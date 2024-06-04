I appreciate this sounds nuts but here goes.

My wife and I have had mobile phones on 2Degrees for more than ten years. We're on the same account, fwiw.

Starting about a year ago it became normal for attempts to place voice calls between us to fail, not every time but more times than not, so often that sometimes when my wife calls me she says "it worked first time !". Sometimes it takes two attempts, sometimes three. All calls involved are to and from major urban areas. This problem never occurs when one of us is out of NZ and dialling in.

We don't make many voice calls but I'm pretty sick of it. Is what I'm describing something that others have seen ? I'm reluctant to talk to their support because : it sounds nuts; its sounds difficult to diagnose (and I don't have the time); and because our calls are only,roughly, twice a week calls it's not that annoying but, having said that, I'm sick of paying for a crap service.

My wife has a work phone on Spark, calls to and from to my mobile work flawlessly all the time.

I'd be interested if anyone has experienced anything similar and whether they got it resolved.