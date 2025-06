Not sure this is on 2 degrees, as I am on voyager and youtube is sucking for me too.

I am seeing lots of problems on my xbox when I watch youtube. Often going down to potato quality - when I set it back to 4k it will play for a bit then the video lags behind the audio, and when I pause it the video keeps going as the data slowly comes in, till it has caught up. See the stats for nerds showing impossibly low bitrates instead of the usual 200-300 megabit that comes up in there. I have used the feedback thing and chosen buffering a few times but I don't know if it does anything or if I have to use the QR that it shows to actually log a problem.

Sometimes if I back totally out to the subscription list and then play again, it will play fine.

Other times if I revert to 1440 or 1080 it will play OK rather than the dropping back to 480 or worse that it wants to do automatically.