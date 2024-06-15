decoychicken

Hi,



I have been using OpenBSD as my router since half bridge mode was available on DSL modems.

IPv4 is no issue, but I thought I would try IPv6. So far, no joy retrieving an IPV6 block from my ISP.



Provider is Slingshot with Gigantic Fibre plan.

I was provided the basic settings required for a 3rd party router/modem.

WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)

DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet) 802.1Q: Enabled

Enabled VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10

10 802.1P (Priority): 0

0 IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6

IPv4 or IPv6 MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

1492 or 1500 NAT: Enabled

dhcpcd fulfills the first point. The firewall manages NAT.

The VLAN interface has the priority set, IPv6 enabled, MTU set.

$ doas ifconfig vlan10

vlan10: flags=848943<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,PROMISC,SIMPLEX,MULTICAST,AUTOCONF6TEMP,AUTOCONF4> mtu 1500

lladdr 00:eb:cb:20:05:6e

description: WAN Gateway - eth4 (em3)

index 15 priority 0 llprio 3

encap: vnetid 10 parent em3 txprio packet rxprio outer

groups: vlan egress

media: Ethernet autoselect (1000baseT full-duplex,rxpause,txpause)

status: active

inet (IPv4 stuff hidden ......)

inet6 fe80::2eb:cbff:fe20:56e%vlan10 prefixlen 64 scopeid 0xf

tcpdump shows the requests going out, but nothing coming back.



14:45:21.262651 fe80::2eb:cbff:fe20:56e > ff02::2: icmp6: router solicitation

14:45:25.271774 fe80::2eb:cbff:fe20:56e > ff02::2: icmp6: router solicitation

14:45:29.281972 fe80::2eb:cbff:fe20:56e > ff02::2: icmp6: router solicitation

14:45:33.301825 fe80::2eb:cbff:fe20:56e > ff02::2: icmp6: router solicitation

This makes me think that IPv6 is not available on my connection. I have raised this as a question with Slingshot support.

If Slingshot confirm IPv6 is enabled then I will capitulate and purchase a Slingshot modem.

I have tried a similar set up on my Vultr OpenBSD instance and was able to pick up an IPv6 address and successfully ping6 google.com.

It's not fair to compare two providers but it was nice to see I could get it working somewhere.

I am hoping someone reading this may have some experience with Slingshot IPv6 on a BSD or Linux based router, or other advice.



Kind regards



Joe