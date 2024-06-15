decoychicken

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Unable to assign IPv6 address from Slingshot on OpenBSD router.
Hi,

I have been using OpenBSD as my router since half bridge mode was available on DSL modems.
IPv4 is no issue, but I thought I would try IPv6. So far, no joy retrieving an IPV6 block from my ISP.

Provider is Slingshot with Gigantic Fibre plan.

 

I was provided the basic settings required for a 3rd party router/modem.

 

     

  • WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)
  • 802.1Q: Enabled
  • VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10
  • 802.1P (Priority): 0
  • IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6
  • MTU Size: 1492 or 1500
  • NAT: Enabled

dhcpcd fulfills the first point. The firewall manages NAT.

 

The VLAN interface has the priority set, IPv6 enabled, MTU set.
$ doas ifconfig vlan10
vlan10: flags=848943<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,PROMISC,SIMPLEX,MULTICAST,AUTOCONF6TEMP,AUTOCONF4> mtu 1500
        lladdr 00:eb:cb:20:05:6e
        description: WAN Gateway - eth4 (em3)
        index 15 priority 0 llprio 3
        encap: vnetid 10 parent em3 txprio packet rxprio outer
        groups: vlan egress
        media: Ethernet autoselect (1000baseT full-duplex,rxpause,txpause)
        status: active
        inet (IPv4 stuff hidden ......)
        inet6 fe80::2eb:cbff:fe20:56e%vlan10 prefixlen 64 scopeid 0xf

 

tcpdump shows the requests going out, but nothing coming back.

14:45:21.262651 fe80::2eb:cbff:fe20:56e > ff02::2: icmp6: router solicitation
14:45:25.271774 fe80::2eb:cbff:fe20:56e > ff02::2: icmp6: router solicitation
14:45:29.281972 fe80::2eb:cbff:fe20:56e > ff02::2: icmp6: router solicitation
14:45:33.301825 fe80::2eb:cbff:fe20:56e > ff02::2: icmp6: router solicitation

 

This makes me think that IPv6 is not available on my connection. I have raised this as a question with Slingshot support. 
If Slingshot confirm IPv6 is enabled then I will capitulate and purchase a Slingshot modem.

 

I have tried a similar set up on my Vultr OpenBSD instance and was able to pick up an IPv6 address and successfully ping6 google.com.
It's not fair to compare two providers but it was nice to see I could get it working somewhere.

 

I am hoping someone reading this may have some experience with Slingshot IPv6 on a BSD or Linux based router, or other advice.

Kind regards

Joe

Okay, 

Although Slingshot did not reply directly to a question about if IPv6 was available on my connection, they did suggest I try another modem, again, which I don't have.

I finally thought to use my win10 laptop directly connected to the ONT. With the ethernet interface set to vlan10 I was able to get an IPv6 network address from Slingshot.

I turned back to my OpenBSD router and checked the dhcpv6 configs and interface settings. No luck finding a problem.

I did finally think about my firewall again. Initially I had added rules to allow for dhcpv6 traffic, and they were correct.
One rule that had been present the whole time seems to be the cause.
match out on $ext_if from any to !($ext_if) nat-to ($ext_if)
Where ($ext_if) resolves to my external gateway IPv4 address. Slingshot was not receiving Router Solicitation requests since the firewall was substituting the source ipv6 address of outbound packets to an IPv4 address

Modifying the NAT rule to work exclusively for IPv4 (inet) allowed me to get an IPv6 address.
match out on $ext_if inet from any to !($ext_if) nat-to ($ext_if)

I shall carry on discovering IPv6 at home.

Joe

