I own a 2degrees mobile phone, but I am unable to use it due to hearing loss. So the only reason I own a phone is because a lot of online services require one in order to register an account with them - banks, electricity provider, Google, etc.

I understand that to retain a 2degrees number / account I must top-up my balance at least once every 365 days, otherwise the account balance is forfeited, and the account is deleted 30 days later. However, because I made a $10 top-up last November (see below), resulting in an overall balance of $17.30, I thought everything was OK.

But then I checked my account today, and discovered that my $17.30 balance has been zero'ed / forfeited to 2degrees.

So to keep the account active I immediately made a $10 top-up, and got this result ...

But seeing as the $10 top-up last November didn't amend my account expiration date to November 2024, I don't trust that today's $10 payment has updated expiration to June 2025 either.

What's more, I've just discovered in the T&Cs that to keep an account active the minimum top-up must be $20. So ...

[1] Having already lost $17.30, am I about to lose the $10 I paid today as well ...?

[2] Or if I make another $10 payment, will the two $10 payments combined equate to a $20 top-up ...?

[3] Or do I have to make another full $20 top-up to keep the account open ...?

[4] Or is it all too late anyway, and the account will be deleted in the next 30 days regardless of what I do ...?

Given I can't use a phone, and only possess one to accomodate online requirements, this is all getting rather expensive. As things stand, it looks to me like I could end up paying $17.30 + $10 + $20, yet still end up with my account being terminated.

I logged this with 2degrees support, but recent experience is that they don't answer emails, they just refer me to their FAQs (and I can't phone them, obviously), so I was hoping perhaps someone here has been in a similar situation and can shed some light on this ...

Thanks!

Larry

EDIT: Just noticed that for some reason the date-stamp on this post is 16th June, actually posted today 17th June.