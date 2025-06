I noticed a drop in performance too on Saturday for just under 24hours when my connection in Christchurch was bumped over from the Chch BNG to an Auckland one.

That would explain the increased latency to local servers as everything has to go via Auckland first.

This is on Compass/Zeronet who have been migrating customers over to the 2deg/Vocus wholesale broadband network, not too sure if they would've gained as many customers as Quic though!