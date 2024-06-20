Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums > 2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus) > Issues with 2degrees fibre to US based game servers
REdS351

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315179 20-Jun-2024 08:24
Hi,

 

Have been having some issues with a online game I play since Monday where it will not connect to the server.
Other NZ players with Orcon have experienced the same issue as linked in the reddit thread below

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/Neverwinter/comments/1dh1ybd/comment/l9453e3

 

Game works fine on a work connection or with a phone hotspot.
Not sure if 2degrees has changed some international routes and its borked everything and was hoping there is a solution other than just changing providers. 

 

 

 

Cheers,

NickMack
948 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251024 20-Jun-2024 08:39
Can you provide more details as without some details, it's hard for 2D to assist - e.g.:

 

Traceroute to gaming server?  

 

Were you originally a Snap/2D customer and recently migrated to vocus stack/core?

 

Are you behind CGNAT?

 

When did this start being an issue?

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 



REdS351

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3251037 20-Jun-2024 09:06
Thanks for the reply Nick.

 

A working traceroute from work to the game server is as follows:

 

1     1 ms    <1 ms     1 ms  10.1.20.254
  2     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  3     2 ms     2 ms     4 ms  100.64.6.178
  4     3 ms     2 ms     2 ms  10.217.83.254
  5     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  100.126.2.78
  6     3 ms     3 ms     5 ms  rt08.orbit.btg.net.nz [103.19.7.13]
  7     3 ms     2 ms     2 ms  100.127.1.29
  8     4 ms     3 ms     3 ms  xe-0-1-3-2-1.220-br-2.as55850.net [116.251.186.118]
  9   133 ms   132 ms   132 ms  et-0-0-0.220-br-3.as55850.net [116.251.184.9]
10   133 ms   133 ms   133 ms  et-0-2-8.atc-p-3.as55850.net [116.251.184.43]
11   143 ms   131 ms   131 ms  ae-8.r24.snjsca04.us.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.4.128]
12   148 ms   137 ms   135 ms  ae-0.a03.snjsca04.us.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.2.159]
13   133 ms   131 ms   140 ms  ae-16.edge9.SanJose1.Level3.net [4.68.63.113]
14     *        *      198 ms  ae5.5.bear2.Boston1.level3.net [4.69.231.1]
15   197 ms   197 ms   197 ms  PERFECT-WOR.bear2.Boston1.Level3.net [4.16.14.234]
16   209 ms   203 ms   203 ms  198.49.243.237
17   202 ms   202 ms   202 ms  patchserver.crypticstudios.com [208.95.184.200]

 

This connects fine. I can post a Tracert from home at night.

 

Wireshark on the home network shows the TCP handshake is not getting a reply and then when it finally does it gets duplicate replies/ out of order just a total mess.
Wireshark on same PC on a hotspot shows normal TCP connection without missing packers and the weirdness.

 

I was originally a Myrepublic customer that was migrated to 2deg, I don't know if 2deg was migrated to something.

 

I have a static IP so not behind CGNAT.

 

Monday night for me had a disconnect and it was late so just decided to sleep, When I tried in the morning it would not connect.

 

For the other person on the readdit thread i think it was last week for them on Orcon.

 

 

 

Thanks,

NickMack
948 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251041 20-Jun-2024 09:14
Cool, post your home one tonight - since you were on My Republic you're on the Vocus stack (from my understanding)

 

Here's mine (from CHCH)

 

>tracert patchserver.crypticstudios.com

 

Tracing route to patchserver.crypticstudios.com [208.95.184.200]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]
  2     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4    16 ms    16 ms    16 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.231]
  5    16 ms    16 ms    16 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.230]
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7   143 ms   144 ms   144 ms  be2582.ccr51.pdx02.atlas.cogentco.com [66.28.4.49]
  8   144 ms   144 ms   144 ms  be2216.ccr21.pdx01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.31.157]
  9   148 ms   147 ms   148 ms  be2670.ccr22.sea02.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.42.149]
 10   168 ms   168 ms   168 ms  be2029.ccr32.slc01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.86.109]
 11   178 ms   178 ms   179 ms  be3038.ccr22.den01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.42.98]
 12   190 ms   190 ms   190 ms  be3036.ccr22.mci01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.31.90]
 13   201 ms   201 ms   201 ms  be2832.ccr42.ord01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.44.170]
 14   208 ms   208 ms   208 ms  be2718.ccr22.cle04.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.7.130]
 15   217 ms   217 ms   218 ms  be2879.ccr22.alb02.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.29.174]
 16   222 ms   221 ms   233 ms  be3600.ccr32.bos01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.0.222]
 17   222 ms   222 ms   222 ms  be2378.rcr51.b002133-1.bos01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.25.130]
 18   222 ms   222 ms   221 ms  38.140.157.34
 19   262 ms   264 ms   261 ms  198.49.243.237
 20   221 ms   221 ms   221 ms  patchserver.crypticstudios.com [208.95.184.200]

 

Trace complete.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 



Cxf

Cxf
52 posts

Master Geek

2degrees

  #3251087 20-Jun-2024 10:24
I'd like to hear more about the disconnections present themselves to you, frequency / time of day etc. Does the game rubber-band or it's fine for hours then suddenly drop and you need to log back into your server?

 

The reddit post is pretty interesting too, I've just installed the game and managed to get through the client download bar ok on both my public and CGNAT connections with 2degrees, albeit slowly, 200-500kbps. That might be a different issue as they are failing to download a patch from a CDN somewhere in the world vs your game client disconnecting in the middle of a session.

 

We've been consuming some Cogent Transit since the 13th June, do you know if your disconnection issues started around then (issues for the last week or so?)

REdS351

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3251099 20-Jun-2024 10:40
I disconnected Monday and since then was not able to get into the game.

 

The game client launcher will show the play button after a few minutes, Once the game loads to the connect i get to the character selection screen but no characters will load, attempting to join as one disconnects.
If I connect to the client while on hotspot it instantly connects then I change back to ethernet (2deg) and click play loading the character still shows the same issues.

 

I don't think I have had issues since the 13th but have had some rubber band server not responding's / DC it's hard to think back on it as all game servers have issues so is it just peak server time issues or 2deg.

 

 

 

I've just done what the other person in the thread did and pushed a change to spark as everything is monthly anyway so will see in the next 24h if this is just a weird backhall thing or related to my home network.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

Cxf

Cxf
52 posts

Master Geek

2degrees

  #3251144 20-Jun-2024 12:05
More on that reddit thread linked, I tried the NeverWinter Cryptic launcher update again and experienced the download progress reset.

 

Looks like the application restarts the content download from scratch whenever it detects an "outage". In my case I was downloading content from 208.95.186.131 (observed from Resource Monitor tool) then it rest back to the start and I noticed I was downloading from 208.95.186.148.
Pingplotter shows 1% loss to these hosts in the USA. I'm no programmer, but the client resetting the download progress seems a little jank.

REdS351

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3251199 20-Jun-2024 12:40
The tracert from home connection on 2deg 

 

Tracing route to patchserver.crypticstudios.com [208.95.184.200]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  192.168.1.1
  2     7 ms     8 ms     6 ms  v1.akmod-bng1.tranzpeer.net [101.98.0.124]
  3     3 ms     3 ms     4 ms  10.101.0.158
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5   222 ms   210 ms   211 ms  patchserver.crypticstudios.com [208.95.184.200]

 

Trace complete.

 
 
 
 

REdS351

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3251206 20-Jun-2024 13:44
Just an update, It is impressively quick to change providers these days.

 

Tracert from exact same setup with spark 
On this game logs in fine with no issues now.

 

>tracert patchserver.crypticstudios.com

 

Tracing route to patchserver.crypticstudios.com [208.95.184.200]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     6 ms     4 ms     2 ms  192.168.1.1
  2     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  222-152-64-1-vdsl.sparkbb.co.nz [222.152.64.1]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4     6 ms     6 ms     9 ms  122.56.119.216
  5     4 ms     5 ms     4 ms  ae10-10.tkbr12.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.232.29]
  6    31 ms    28 ms    29 ms  et9-0-0.sebr3.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.232.182]
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8    38 ms    33 ms    34 ms  ae-12.edge4.Syndey1.Level3.net [4.68.38.205]
  9   222 ms   229 ms   220 ms  ae5.5.bear2.Boston1.level3.net [4.69.231.1]
 10   218 ms   216 ms   216 ms  PERFECT-WOR.bear2.Boston1.Level3.net [4.16.14.234]
 11   235 ms   219 ms   219 ms  198.49.243.237
 12   220 ms   215 ms   215 ms  patchserver.crypticstudios.com [208.95.184.200]

 

Trace complete.

Cxf

Cxf
52 posts

Master Geek

2degrees

  #3251587 21-Jun-2024 12:12
That's good to hear, hope it's resolved.

 

We also shut down our Cogent transit (permanent change) last night and I can see that Neverwinter update went from 200kbps/failing to 15Mbps and completes within a minute.

NickMack
948 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251589 21-Jun-2024 12:30
NickMack:

 

Cool, post your home one tonight - since you were on My Republic you're on the Vocus stack (from my understanding)

 

Here's mine (from CHCH)

 

>tracert patchserver.crypticstudios.com

 

Tracing route to patchserver.crypticstudios.com [208.95.184.200]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]
  2     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4    16 ms    16 ms    16 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.231]
  5    16 ms    16 ms    16 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.230]
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7   143 ms   144 ms   144 ms  be2582.ccr51.pdx02.atlas.cogentco.com [66.28.4.49]
  8   144 ms   144 ms   144 ms  be2216.ccr21.pdx01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.31.157]
  9   148 ms   147 ms   148 ms  be2670.ccr22.sea02.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.42.149]
 10   168 ms   168 ms   168 ms  be2029.ccr32.slc01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.86.109]
 11   178 ms   178 ms   179 ms  be3038.ccr22.den01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.42.98]
 12   190 ms   190 ms   190 ms  be3036.ccr22.mci01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.31.90]
 13   201 ms   201 ms   201 ms  be2832.ccr42.ord01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.44.170]
 14   208 ms   208 ms   208 ms  be2718.ccr22.cle04.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.7.130]
 15   217 ms   217 ms   218 ms  be2879.ccr22.alb02.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.29.174]
 16   222 ms   221 ms   233 ms  be3600.ccr32.bos01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.0.222]
 17   222 ms   222 ms   222 ms  be2378.rcr51.b002133-1.bos01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.25.130]
 18   222 ms   222 ms   221 ms  38.140.157.34
 19   262 ms   264 ms   261 ms  198.49.243.237
 20   221 ms   221 ms   221 ms  patchserver.crypticstudios.com [208.95.184.200]

 

Trace complete.

 

 

Quite a different path now and faster transit (less hops)

 

nick@thenet-rs04:~$ traceroute  patchserver.crypticstudios.com --resolve-hostnames
traceroute to patchserver.crypticstudios.com (208.95.184.200), 64 hops max
  1   192.168.0.1 (thenet01.thenet.gen.nz)  0.592ms  0.442ms  0.392ms
  2   111.69.7.12 (12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz)  1.842ms  1.442ms  2.013ms
  3   *  *  *
  4   101.98.5.231 (default-rdns.vocus.co.nz)  16.510ms  16.285ms  16.353ms
  5   101.98.5.230 (default-rdns.vocus.co.nz)  16.239ms  15.796ms  15.995ms
  6   10.101.6.211 (10.101.6.211)  17.360ms  17.245ms  17.142ms
  7   216.218.224.39 (two-degrees-mobile-limited.e0-33.core1.akl2.he.net)  16.844ms  16.679ms  16.553ms
  8   184.104.195.150 (100ge0-36.core1.akl2.he.net)  46.515ms  46.179ms  46.044ms
  9   184.104.188.77 (100ge0-28.core1.pdx3.he.net)  153.249ms  153.008ms  153.032ms
 10   4.68.38.101 (ae-12.bar4.portland1.level3.net)  153.946ms  154.327ms  163.869ms
 11   *  *  *
 12   4.16.14.234 (perfect-wor.bear2.boston1.level3.net)  209.733ms  209.333ms  209.454ms
 13   198.49.243.237 (198.49.243.237)  222.367ms  215.080ms  216.466ms
 14   208.95.184.200 (patchserver.crypticstudios.com)  210.139ms  209.866ms  209.858ms
nick@thenet-rs04:~$




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

yitz
2059 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251601 21-Jun-2024 13:04
One thing I've noticed with 2degrees is do they hide the intermediate hops of crappy transit providers on purpose? 😆

 

e.g. #3251199

 

The destination network also seems to be behind DDoS mitigation to further confound things...

 

 

Linux
11309 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251641 21-Jun-2024 15:32
@REdS351 Yes easy to change providers but a ISP can change routes just like that - They are never static

NickMack
948 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251645 21-Jun-2024 15:49
Linux:

 

@REdS351 Yes easy to change providers but a ISP can change routes just like that - They are never static

 

 

Nor should they be. It does provide an opportunity for providers to communicate and check in with some 'power users' /online community like GZ to understand the impact (positive & negative)....rarely done.

 

I used to proactively do so (when I was responsible for  Fixed & Transmission Operations at 2D), the reality was , if something was spotted on GZ, there's a high probability others may be experiencing something less desirable. You can't test for everything, so it was a great catch-all I leveraged. Many providers have taken a real hit over the past few years (reducing workforce size), addressing bottom line concerns of shareholders at a potential impact to quality. It's can be  fine balancing act.

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

