Thanks for the reply Nick.

A working traceroute from work to the game server is as follows:

1 1 ms <1 ms 1 ms 10.1.20.254

2 * * * Request timed out.

3 2 ms 2 ms 4 ms 100.64.6.178

4 3 ms 2 ms 2 ms 10.217.83.254

5 3 ms 3 ms 3 ms 100.126.2.78

6 3 ms 3 ms 5 ms rt08.orbit.btg.net.nz [103.19.7.13]

7 3 ms 2 ms 2 ms 100.127.1.29

8 4 ms 3 ms 3 ms xe-0-1-3-2-1.220-br-2.as55850.net [116.251.186.118]

9 133 ms 132 ms 132 ms et-0-0-0.220-br-3.as55850.net [116.251.184.9]

10 133 ms 133 ms 133 ms et-0-2-8.atc-p-3.as55850.net [116.251.184.43]

11 143 ms 131 ms 131 ms ae-8.r24.snjsca04.us.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.4.128]

12 148 ms 137 ms 135 ms ae-0.a03.snjsca04.us.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.2.159]

13 133 ms 131 ms 140 ms ae-16.edge9.SanJose1.Level3.net [4.68.63.113]

14 * * 198 ms ae5.5.bear2.Boston1.level3.net [4.69.231.1]

15 197 ms 197 ms 197 ms PERFECT-WOR.bear2.Boston1.Level3.net [4.16.14.234]

16 209 ms 203 ms 203 ms 198.49.243.237

17 202 ms 202 ms 202 ms patchserver.crypticstudios.com [208.95.184.200]

This connects fine. I can post a Tracert from home at night.

Wireshark on the home network shows the TCP handshake is not getting a reply and then when it finally does it gets duplicate replies/ out of order just a total mess.

Wireshark on same PC on a hotspot shows normal TCP connection without missing packers and the weirdness.





I was originally a Myrepublic customer that was migrated to 2deg, I don't know if 2deg was migrated to something.

I have a static IP so not behind CGNAT.

Monday night for me had a disconnect and it was late so just decided to sleep, When I tried in the morning it would not connect.

For the other person on the readdit thread i think it was last week for them on Orcon.

Thanks,