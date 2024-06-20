Hi,
Have been having some issues with a online game I play since Monday where it will not connect to the server.
Other NZ players with Orcon have experienced the same issue as linked in the reddit thread below
https://www.reddit.com/r/Neverwinter/comments/1dh1ybd/comment/l9453e3
Game works fine on a work connection or with a phone hotspot.
Not sure if 2degrees has changed some international routes and its borked everything and was hoping there is a solution other than just changing providers.
Cheers,