Hi,

I have been using 2Degrees 4G Broadband for a few months now and am wondering if the issue that I experience is normal, or if someone knows how to resolve.

Every now and then when I open a new browser window and navigate to a new page, I may get a cannot find page error. If I refresh a few times it may load. At this point, if I go to the mx515v (TP-Link router) status page and refresh, it sometimes says to "Please configure your DNS manually" and/or Internet Status is "Disconnected". This, in itself, is rather odd as existing internet connections on my PC may continue to work. If I then also try my AndroidTV it may fail to load and advise no internet available. If I refresh this a number of times, it may connect, otherwise I have to reboot the mx515v to get it to work again.

I am on the non-capped 4G Broadband plan with a 2Degrees supplied TP-Link mx515v modem.

They only way I have found to temporarily solve this, is to reboot the mx515v, which I may have to do 3 or 4 times a day. It is almost like there is a connection count limitation in the network, and rebooting clears the table and I am good to go again. By network, I mean either the mx515v or anything towards 2Degrees, given that the mx515v status page suggests that the same issue exists on that also.

There are only 2 persons in the household, no gaming, and generally only one TV streaming after work, or myself using a VPN during the day. I have about 10 internet enabled devices, as well as a few phones, but I don't believe these to be high use devices.

I did raise a fault with 2Degrees but it is very hard to find someone that can assist past the "reset back to factory defaults" type solution, which doesn't fix it.



If anyone has any ideas as to whether this is "normal", which would be a very sad state of affairs, or what I need to do to get it investigated and eventually resolved, I would be grateful.