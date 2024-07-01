Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Anyone with 2D experienced full connection outage?
thinkingtrex8848

#315308 1-Jul-2024 19:02
Happened twice last week, did a power recycle which resolved it.

Happened again earlier today, did another power recycle, half hour later started working.

Just went out again, wondering if anyone else is experiencing full outage.

Chch based

Linux
  #3255312 1-Jul-2024 19:25
Narrow down part of Chch you are in please

 
 
 
 

timmmay
  #3255314 1-Jul-2024 19:31
I've been with 2degrees fiber for at least eight years. In that time we've had half a dozen outages I guess, they were largely actual outages rather than equipment problems - other than I recall an ethernet cable between the ONT and the router failing once. I don't need to power cycle my Fritzbox / ONT, if you're having to I'd check for outages and if there were none I'd probably log it with 2deg as a fault.

thinkingtrex8848

  #3255321 1-Jul-2024 19:59
Linux:

Narrow down part of Chch you are in please



Addington /Hillmorton area
But looks like issue might be settings related.

Similar issue happened a while ago where 2Deg changed something on their end and didn’t advise customers. Their advice was to reset router which is hard as it’s got a ton of stuff set up!

Couple of questions-

1.Anyone have the latest accurate settings to set up an Asus router with 2Deg Fibre 1000/500 broadband?
2. I pay for static up and have it handy, does anyone with static IP had to do anything differently when they set up their router?



thinkingtrex8848

  #3255332 1-Jul-2024 20:32
I’m going through the instructions provided here- https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=303926

However could someone please advise if I should do anything differently if I have a Static IP?

saf

saf
  #3255341 1-Jul-2024 20:53
Just because you are running an ASUS, make sure “Enable VPN + DHCP Connection” in your WAN settings is set to “No“.

 

This can cause a perfectly good config to randomly not function if this illogical setting manages to get a WAN DHCP lease 




thinkingtrex8848

  #3255346 1-Jul-2024 21:13
saf:

Just because you are running an ASUS, make sure “Enable VPN + DHCP Connection” in your WAN settings is set to “No“.


This can cause a perfectly good config to randomly not function if this illogical setting manages to get a WAN DHCP lease 



Thanks I can’t find that setting.

I’ve got the GT-AX6000 if that helps!

schmoogol
  #3255411 2-Jul-2024 00:09
Maybe have a quick look at this post and thread in case it helps: Post#3247571. They have an AX3000 that stopped working and ended up switching to PPPoE (with Enable VPN + DHCP Connection set off) to fix it.

