thinkingtrex8848

Happened twice last week, did a power recycle which resolved it.
Happened again earlier today, did another power recycle, half hour later started working.
Just went out again, wondering if anyone else is experiencing full outage.
Chch based
Narrow down part of Chch you are in please
I've been with 2degrees fiber for at least eight years. In that time we've had half a dozen outages I guess, they were largely actual outages rather than equipment problems - other than I recall an ethernet cable between the ONT and the router failing once. I don't need to power cycle my Fritzbox / ONT, if you're having to I'd check for outages and if there were none I'd probably log it with 2deg as a fault.
Linux:
Just because you are running an ASUS, make sure “Enable VPN + DHCP Connection” in your WAN settings is set to “No“.
This can cause a perfectly good config to randomly not function if this illogical setting manages to get a WAN DHCP lease
saf:
Maybe have a quick look at this post and thread in case it helps: Post#3247571. They have an AX3000 that stopped working and ended up switching to PPPoE (with Enable VPN + DHCP Connection set off) to fix it.