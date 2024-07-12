Is it just me, or does the $10 discount for having mobile phones with 2degrees not apply to broadband anymore?

Last year, when I figured I was paying too much, I contacted the call centre and was put into a $80/plan, with the understanding that I'd sign up for 12 months, which was fine.

What wasn't clear is that the "plan" was just a discount for that period, not an actual plan. And my $10 mobile discount was removed.

This means that 12 months have passed and my $80 bill just increased to $99 - which is higher than their web offer of $90 (still without the mobile discount).

[Update: the mobile plan discount exists, called Pay Monthly Discount. It's still there. See reply here.]