Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)[SOLVED] 2degrees home broadband discounts
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78899 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#315398 12-Jul-2024 09:45
Send private message

Is it just me, or does the $10 discount for having mobile phones with 2degrees not apply to broadband anymore?

 

Last year, when I figured I was paying too much, I contacted the call centre and was put into a $80/plan, with the understanding that I'd sign up for 12 months, which was fine.

 

What wasn't clear is that the "plan" was just a discount for that period, not an actual plan. And my $10 mobile discount was removed.

 

This means that 12 months have passed and my $80 bill just increased to $99 - which is higher than their web offer of $90 (still without the mobile discount).

 

[Update: the mobile plan discount exists, called Pay Monthly Discount. It's still there. See reply here.]




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Create new topic
NickMack
944 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258615 12-Jul-2024 09:49
Send private message

That seems to be very misleading... If true, it maybe something the Comcom would be interested in.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
jarledb
Webhead
3239 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258616 12-Jul-2024 09:53
Send private message

It is there. Just looks different. Look for the "Stack discounts" above the plans. They are pushing discounts for mobile plans and their new power plans.

 

Should be able to negotiate the sign up bonus though, if you talk to the retention team.




Jarle Dahl Bergersen | Referral Links: Want $50 off when you join Octopus Energy? Use this referral code
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

Dairusire
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3258617 12-Jul-2024 09:54
Send private message

Maybe on renewals but it's also possible that the mobile bundle discount gets removed at the end of your 'fixed' 12mo contract like a Loyalty discount or whatever? 

 

 

 

Picture of my account for example. 

 



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78899 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258619 12-Jul-2024 09:57
Send private message

jarledb:

 

It is there. Just looks different. Look for the "Stack discounts" above the plans. They are pushing discounts for mobile plans and their new power plans.

 

Should be able to negotiate the sign up bonus though, if you talk to the retention team.

 

 

Ah, pay monthly - the fine print says it's a mobile discount

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

jarledb
Webhead
3239 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258622 12-Jul-2024 10:02
Send private message

Bad communication from 2degrees. I am 99% certain that the "Pay Montly Plan" is the mobile plan that you get a discount for. Someone at 2degrees should probably make that bit clearer.




Jarle Dahl Bergersen | Referral Links: Want $50 off when you join Octopus Energy? Use this referral code
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78899 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258624 12-Jul-2024 10:06
Send private message

Sorry, my bad. The "Pay Monthly Discount" (mobile plan) is still there. It's only the 12-month discount gone. Nothing to see here:

 

 

 

April:

 

 

July:

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

oceanlyner
58 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3263751 23-Jul-2024 22:01
Send private message

Dairusire:

 

Maybe on renewals but it's also possible that the mobile bundle discount gets removed at the end of your 'fixed' 12mo contract like a Loyalty discount or whatever? 

 

 

 

Picture of my account for example. 

 

 



How did you manage to get a static IP for free? Asking for a friend... 



nzkc
1543 posts

Uber Geek


  #3263753 23-Jul-2024 22:10
Send private message

oceanlyner:

 

How did you manage to get a static IP for free? Asking for a friend... 

 

 

If they are like me...

 

They were a customer in the Snap days. It got carried over from there.

 

To be fair; its something that keeps me with 2degrees - so its worth them giving it away for free.

Jaxson
7991 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3283979 19-Sep-2024 11:12
Send private message

Anyone had any luck getting a follow on discount after the initial 12 month offer ran out?

I was kinda hoping there'd be a similar retention offer in exchange for locking in another year.

rossnixon
36 posts

Geek


  #3284109 19-Sep-2024 16:59
Send private message

Nope. $73 was the lowest 2degrees would offer for my 300/100 fibre connection. Having no cellphone plan didn't help. Goldcard discount possibly accounted for.
I went with someone cheaper via Broadband Compare.

Scott3
3897 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3284161 19-Sep-2024 17:24
Send private message

Yeah, you need to phone up each year, and ask for them to add the discount for another year (requires resigning for another year).

caffynz
248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3284164 19-Sep-2024 17:29
Send private message

Scott3:

 

Yeah, you need to phone up each year, and ask for them to add the discount for another year (requires resigning for another year).

 

 

Not sure on that as I am also with 2d and they've continued the $10/m discount with mobile phone even though we're no longer on contract.

 

On that note - because of the new $73/m offer for NEW customers, they've offered us $80/m price instead of the $95 (discounted down from $105). 

Jaxson
7991 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3284167 19-Sep-2024 17:34
Send private message

Scott3:

 

Yeah, you need to phone up each year, and ask for them to add the discount for another year (requires resigning for another year).

 



Did this (was typing on GZ whilst I was on hold) and they instantly offered the reduction of $15 per month.  Coupled with a cell phone this is still easily the cheapest option out there for me.  Required signing for another year. 

Just annoyed I waited 3 months before finally getting around to calling.
Better outcome than accepting the $100 discount offering they initially did (for which I left it too long to accept initially).

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78899 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3284259 19-Sep-2024 21:41
Send private message

caffynz:

 

Scott3:

 

Yeah, you need to phone up each year, and ask for them to add the discount for another year (requires resigning for another year).

 

 

Not sure on that as I am also with 2d and they've continued the $10/m discount with mobile phone even though we're no longer on contract.

 

On that note - because of the new $73/m offer for NEW customers, they've offered us $80/m price instead of the $95 (discounted down from $105). 

 

 

he $10/month discount for mobile phone stays. The discount being discussed will bring the broadband price down to the new customers' offer. In general this specific discount only lasts for one year - you are also signed into a contract to have the discount.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright