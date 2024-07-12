Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Slingshot - 30 days notice to cancel service
#315401 12-Jul-2024 11:45
Anyone have any experience with this? Standard home fibre connection in a Chorus area, trying to cancel a UFB plan with Slingshot, currently in contract but it expires next week, phoned them today and asked to cancel at the end of the contract period and they refused, saying 30 days notice is required. I understand this used to be a requirement, and it is still mentioned on a page on their website that I found via Google, but reading the T&Cs (both their General, broadband, and Promotion) there is no longer any mention of the 30 day cancellation period.

 

 

 

Is there even any technical reason for this 30 days notice?

  #3258790 12-Jul-2024 12:31
The 30 days notice is for accounting/billing....

 

As far as I know the contract start/end and the billing cycle are not always in sync.

 

I gave 2degrees BB 6 weeks notice to end on the day my contract ends.

 

For Slingshot checkout:

 

https://help.slingshot.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360000220794-Cancel-my-account




  #3258791 12-Jul-2024 12:41
There doesn't seem to be anything in the T&Cs about it though, there was (section 10.2) but it has since been removed, visible via the wayback machine. 

 

https://web.archive.org/web/20210206181336/https://www.slingshot.co.nz/terms-and-conditions/broadband

