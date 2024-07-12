Anyone have any experience with this? Standard home fibre connection in a Chorus area, trying to cancel a UFB plan with Slingshot, currently in contract but it expires next week, phoned them today and asked to cancel at the end of the contract period and they refused, saying 30 days notice is required. I understand this used to be a requirement, and it is still mentioned on a page on their website that I found via Google, but reading the T&Cs (both their General, broadband, and Promotion) there is no longer any mention of the 30 day cancellation period.
Is there even any technical reason for this 30 days notice?