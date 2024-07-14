Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Has the 2degrees Auckland Speedtest server gone AWOL?
nzkc

#315416 14-Jul-2024 13:07
Doesnt show up when searching for 2degrees on Speedtest.net (but Christchurch and Sydney do).

 

Used to be ID 5749 but the CLI now complains and returns:

 

[error] Configuration - No servers defined (NoServersException)

 

 

Linux
  #3259377 14-Jul-2024 14:08
@Cxf May know

 
 
 
 

Cxf

Cxf
  #3259381 14-Jul-2024 14:12
It's under maintenance afaik, currently disconnected.

NickMack
  #3259406 14-Jul-2024 15:26
Cxf:

 

It's under maintenance afaik, currently disconnected.

 

 

What does 'under maintenance' mean? Being rebuilt? 

 

It went offline just at 11:05am on Friday

 

https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=2degreesspeedtest.aklvocusst

 

 

 

Nick

 

@aspired

 

 




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 



Cxf

Cxf
  #3259470 14-Jul-2024 17:21
Yeah, part of a Data Centre migration project. The change has an outage window up to the 24th July, but expect it to be online well before then. 

Linux
  #3259554 15-Jul-2024 07:57
@nzkc does that answer your question?

NickMack
  #3259555 15-Jul-2024 08:02
Cxf:

 

Yeah, part of a Data Centre migration project. The change has an outage window up to the 24th July, but expect it to be online well before then. 

 

 

 

 

Sweet, thanks for the info.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

