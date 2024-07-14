Doesnt show up when searching for 2degrees on Speedtest.net (but Christchurch and Sydney do).
Used to be ID 5749 but the CLI now complains and returns:
[error] Configuration - No servers defined (NoServersException)
It's under maintenance afaik, currently disconnected.
Cxf:
What does 'under maintenance' mean? Being rebuilt?
It went offline just at 11:05am on Friday
https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=2degreesspeedtest.aklvocusst
Nick
Yeah, part of a Data Centre migration project. The change has an outage window up to the 24th July, but expect it to be online well before then.
Cxf:
Sweet, thanks for the info.
