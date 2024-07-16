Hi all

Yesterday my internet connection had a small outage. That is unusual in itself as 2d fibre is usually very stable. But I did notice an oddity. I can see a ping time increase of about 2-3ms to before and it seems oddly stable.

I have several ping graphs to all over the place to different machines on the internet and they all show a similar change of 2-3ms. By the looks this must be something internal to 2degrees. I am in Paraparaumu and the 2d connection to the internet is up in AKL.

Anyone else seen behaviour like this? Was there a network change within 2degrees?

Cheers Oliver