Fritzbox works - Spark Smartmodem stopped working

gzt

gzt

16826 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315560 25-Jul-2024 22:59
Send private message

Saturday or Sunday the Spark VRV9517 Smartmodem I've been running on 2degrees VDSL plan stopped serving new devices. Restarted modem and it failed to connect to VDSL.

Plugged in the 2d supplied Fritzbox temporarily and everything is working.

Next day reset the Spark VRV9517 modem and configure according to 2d VDSL settings dated 2020 - https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/modem-settings/byo-modem-help. No connect. Am I missing something? Double check, restart, no connect.

Searching my mail I re-find a notification from last month something about "upcoming migration of your current broadband service account" "This will not affect your service type"

Uh ok is there something I need to know to make this work now or is that just a coincidence?

Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3264734 26-Jul-2024 17:12
Send private message

Change the PPPoE to DHCP and test.




gzt

gzt

16826 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3264802 26-Jul-2024 21:23
Send private message

Thanks for the suggestion. Applied automatic (dhcp) no change. Restarted confirmed dhcp. No change.

RunningMan
8862 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264804 26-Jul-2024 21:25
Send private message

Does the Fritz DHCP lease need to time out before the other will connect? Perhaps give it 30 mins with neither router connected.



gzt

gzt

16826 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3265127 27-Jul-2024 13:51
Send private message

Gave the Fritzbox an hour off. No change for the Spark VRV9517

gzt

gzt

16826 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3265558 28-Jul-2024 14:43
Send private message

As a secondary issue MetaQuest 3 does not want to connect to the Fritzbox 7460. There are no error messages on the MetaQuest side.

