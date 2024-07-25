Saturday or Sunday the Spark VRV9517 Smartmodem I've been running on 2degrees VDSL plan stopped serving new devices. Restarted modem and it failed to connect to VDSL.
Plugged in the 2d supplied Fritzbox temporarily and everything is working.
Next day reset the Spark VRV9517 modem and configure according to 2d VDSL settings dated 2020 - https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/modem-settings/byo-modem-help. No connect. Am I missing something? Double check, restart, no connect.
Searching my mail I re-find a notification from last month something about "upcoming migration of your current broadband service account" "This will not affect your service type"
Uh ok is there something I need to know to make this work now or is that just a coincidence?