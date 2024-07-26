Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Getting an old number back
Lurch

1061 posts

Uber Geek


#315564 26-Jul-2024 11:40
Hi,

 

It has been a long time since I've posted on here. I moved to Australia for about a year and lost my old number, I am now back in NZ and I have a new phone number. But really need to get my old number back. 

 

I was with myrepublic before I moved so I discussed it with Myrepublic (which is rocketmobile now) and they have said its probably back with 2degrees as it was originally transferred from them. But that doesn't make sense to me.

 

So I have called the number and it's showing as invalid or disconnected so thats a good sign. So I am hoping there is still a way of getting the number back. 

 

Having not gotten far contacting rocketmobile I have messaged 2degrees for advice. But thought I would ask on here if there is anything else I can do?

 

Thank you for your time :) 

nztim
3682 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3264628 26-Jul-2024 11:43
Is it an 021 022 or 027 number? The number will be returned to the home carrier's pool




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Lurch

1061 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264631 26-Jul-2024 11:44
It's an 021 number, I have had it since the bellsouth days :D So I am guessing that's gone back to Vodafone/One.NZ?

nztim
3682 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3264633 26-Jul-2024 11:47
Correct, if it's a 6 digit number 021 XXX XXX it will have gone back to the on-account pool and you will need to sign up with OneNZ on-account to get it back

 

If its a PrePay pool (7 digit number) 021 1 XXX XXX or 021 2 XXX XXX you will be SOL as it could now be sitting on a sim in a Dairy/GasStation




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Lurch

1061 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264637 26-Jul-2024 11:55
nztim:

 

Correct, if it's a 6 digit number 021 XXX XXX it will have gone back to the on-account pool and you will need to sign up with OneNZ on-account to get it back

 

If its a PrePay pool (7 digit number) 021 1 XXX XXX or 021 2 XXX XXX you will be SOL as it could now be sitting on a sim in a Dairy/GasStation

 

 

 

 

haha, it's 021 XXX XXXX..... so I am guessing SOL? :D Thats a real shame :/ 

Lurch

1061 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264641 26-Jul-2024 11:58
Maybe I will try signing up and see if I can get it. Thanks for your help :(

Lurch

1061 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264668 26-Jul-2024 12:55
Spoke to One.Nz and it's showing as ported. But they can't say anything more.

I need to go back to the last provider. Which going by today would be myrepublic/rocket mobile.

But they keep bouncing me to one.nz.

Happy days.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264680 26-Jul-2024 13:39
Lurch: Spoke to One.Nz and it's showing as ported. But they can't say anything more.

I need to go back to the last provider. Which going by today would be myrepublic/rocket mobile.

But they keep bouncing me to one.nz.

Happy days.

 

The number would have been sent back to One, and if someone had adopted it, the ported status mean they probably ported out.

 

If that's the case, you don't know which provider it lives on now, and there is no chance of getting it back if someone is using it.




Lurch

1061 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264706 26-Jul-2024 15:25
freitasm:

 

The number would have been sent back to One, and if someone had adopted it, the ported status mean they probably ported out.

 

If that's the case, you don't know which provider it lives on now, and there is no chance of getting it back if someone is using it.

 

 

It's interesting because the store says ported but if I go over the phone support it shows as inactive. I've reached out to a contact through my work and have managed to get the number back. It appears to have been quarantined, now just waiting for a SIM then hopefully get it assigned to it and then go from there. :)

 

So almost there!  

nztim
3682 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3264711 26-Jul-2024 15:50
@AdamGZ Have you got time to look at this one?




mentalinc
3150 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3264712 26-Jul-2024 15:54
Have you called the number to see if someone answers?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264714 26-Jul-2024 15:57
Good result.




Lurch

1061 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264722 26-Jul-2024 16:19
Thanks for the support everyone, looks like it's resolved now. Thank goodness, I've had that number since bell south, so stoked to have it back again.

 

 

 

Appreciate it! :)

AdamGZ
11 posts

Geek

One NZ

  #3264724 26-Jul-2024 16:36
I believe, I may have been the one to look at this and release this. If you have any issues send me a DM. 

Thanks. 

Adam

