Hi,

It has been a long time since I've posted on here. I moved to Australia for about a year and lost my old number, I am now back in NZ and I have a new phone number. But really need to get my old number back.

I was with myrepublic before I moved so I discussed it with Myrepublic (which is rocketmobile now) and they have said its probably back with 2degrees as it was originally transferred from them. But that doesn't make sense to me.

So I have called the number and it's showing as invalid or disconnected so thats a good sign. So I am hoping there is still a way of getting the number back.

Having not gotten far contacting rocketmobile I have messaged 2degrees for advice. But thought I would ask on here if there is anything else I can do?

Thank you for your time :)