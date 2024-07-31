Hi,

I'm looking for help with a 2degrees broadband routing issue that I have been unable to solve directly with with 2degrees technical support. I have been through three iterations with them and each time it has not been resolved to my satisfaction. I'm hoping someone here can check my logic and/or suggest how I may better explain the issue in the hope of getting it fixed.

The short version of my problem is that a Sydney based server (128.0.114.20) cannot be pinged from my 2degrees broadband connection. The server does respond to pings from my work network and also over my cellular network connection. These are both with different providers, neither of which is 2degrees. I am on a 2degrees static IP, all my other internet activities are working fine. About 5 weeks ago the server was accessible but seemed to go offline overnight. This did not coincide with any network changes on my home network.

A tracert from my home network stalls after only two hops.

The first hop is my Fritzbox 7490, the second hop is v4.cpcak4-bng1.tranzpeer.net [101.98.0.100], there's nothing after that.

Clearly my tracert packets are making it out of my portion of the network and making it to the device on 101.98.0.100, as it is responding to the tracert.

So we're now dealing with something I can't fix myself. I believe it is most likely a routing issue of some sort.

I assume that the device at 101.98.0.100 has a route table and it would be interesting to know what that looks like, but that requires someone with access to the route table who is also able to interpret it. This person does not seem to be involved in technical support to 2degrees customers.

Potentially, there is actually a route to my destination server or its host provider and the fault resides in the other network provider's systems. I would expect that a 2degrees network operator would have the ability to get on the phone to a counterpart in Sydney (NOC to NOC) and ask them to look into the issue from their end. It's certainly not something I as a customer can do.

Three times times now I've got the email from 2degrees support saying "Your fault has been fixed", I'm unsure what this is actually means, because on neither occasion has my problem been resolved.

Any thoughts? On how I frame this to tech support for a fourth time?

If you're a 2degrees broadband customer with/or without a static IP what do you get when you do: tracert 128.0.114.20 ?

Thanks for any help.