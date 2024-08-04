fearandloathing

Anyone having issues with 2degrees in Tawa or Wellington?
Started around 10am
Can’t resolve hosts using any dns servers.
Rebooted my udm-pro.
Interesting I can make an inbound connection to HA using nabucassa
But nothing else outbound.
Well it appears to be an issue with 'DNS Shield'/DoH on the UDM-pro with 'DNS Shield' disable things work fine.
This here seems to be an issue
https://community.ui.com/questions/DNS-Shield-issue-affecting-multiple-sites-in-different-states-with-different-ISPs/a8513754-e918-4e2c-9bdf-be70b7bd0752
