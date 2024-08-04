fearandloathing

Well it appears to be an issue with 'DNS Shield'/DoH on the UDM-pro with 'DNS Shield' disable things work fine.

This here seems to be an issue

https://community.ui.com/questions/DNS-Shield-issue-affecting-multiple-sites-in-different-states-with-different-ISPs/a8513754-e918-4e2c-9bdf-be70b7bd0752

an up stream issue with

https://github.com/DNSCrypt/dnscrypt-resolvers/issues/944