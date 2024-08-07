Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)(Resolved) 2degrees partial outage 7 August 2024 from 3:50pm resolved 4:30pm
timmmay

20598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315695 7-Aug-2024 16:11
Send private message

A 2degrees outage is being experienced by a number of people. Here's some sites not working:

 

  • X / Twitter - though they have reported an outage
  • Netflix isn't working from my phone but is working from my PC - which is odd
  • Many AWS regions are not accessible, including services running out of those regions. Currently I can only access AWS Sydney, ap-southeast-4 (Melbourne?), Auckland and Perth local zones, 
  • Discord
  • Synology
  • news.ycombinator.com
  • warcraftlogs.com
  • The accuweather api has been unreliable for me all day but the website is working
  • Survey monkey

Many / most websites are working.

 

As at 4.02pm 2degrees is investigating a routing issue (link): "Senior network engineers are investigating an issue with international traffic routing with high priority. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

 

Update

 

19 minutes after posting to Geekzone the problem appears to have been resolved. It'd take longer than that on hold with the helpdesk 😉

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Linux
11446 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3269109 7-Aug-2024 16:12
Send private message

@timmmay Have you checked the 2degrees status page?

 

edit: nothing listed



LittleDude
164 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3269110 7-Aug-2024 16:14
Send private message

Quite a few sites not loading for me. My broadband is through Electric Kiwi...so Vocus.

 

In ChCh if that makes any difference.

yitz
2083 posts

Uber Geek


  #3269111 7-Aug-2024 16:15
Send private message

It started just before 3:50pm I seem to only be able to access Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland AWS regions.

 

http://ec2-reachability.amazonaws.com/ 



Ryonez
20 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3269112 7-Aug-2024 16:15
Send private message

Am also having trouble.

Cannot connect to some Discord VCs, unless I connect first so it automatically sets up a Sydney region VC.
Warframe can login, but the friends network on it is down.

2dgress reports no outages currently.

JStew
55 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3269115 7-Aug-2024 16:16
Send private message

There’s nothing on the status page as usual.

My connection is up but just got an email from Synology saying my NAS is down (not connected). Cannot reach it via Quick Connect but can via my VPN.

turtleattacks
921 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3269116 7-Aug-2024 16:17
Send private message

Just note that Twitter/X is currently having an outage. 




----

 

Creator of whatsthesalary.com

dvdwende
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3269127 7-Aug-2024 16:19
Send private message

Yes I was SSH'ed to a few VMs in PHX. Instant disconnection around that time. 

 

Switched to my company VPN egress via AU. All is well again.

 

 

 

Looks like something has gone bad with US routing in Vocus/2deg.

 

 

 

Tracing route to 147.154.119.52 over a maximum of 30 hops

 

  1     1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  SecurityGateWay [192.168.1.1]
  2     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.0.130]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
throwawaysnap
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3269130 7-Aug-2024 16:19
Send private message

With 2degrees

 

 

 

Can't reach:

 

news.ycombinator.com (209.216.230.207)

 

warcraftlogs.com (54.190.86.38)

 

twitter.com (104.244.42.65)

 

 

 

 

 

Can reach:

 

microsoft.com (20.76.201.171)

 

reddit.com (151.101.1.140)

 

google DNS (8.8.8.8)

 

cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1)

 

 

 

 

boosacnoodle
965 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3269133 7-Aug-2024 16:20
Send private message

Xbox routing was very poor recently. Using Google DNS helped a ton.

SamF
1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3269139 7-Aug-2024 16:24
Send private message

Not currently working for me:

 

adidas.com

 

qwant.com

 

 

 

Working for me:

 

sony.com

 

ibm.com

 

...among many others

 

 

 

DNS is resolving fine.

rb99
3426 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3269140 7-Aug-2024 16:24
Send private message

Being weird for me as well. Haven't spotted a pattern. Amazon no, BBC no, The Guardian yes, Disney no, NYT yes.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Linux
11446 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3269141 7-Aug-2024 16:24
Send private message

from 2degrees status page

 

International routing 04:02 PM 07/08/2024 to 07/08/2024 Broadband

 

Senior network engineers are investigating an issue with international traffic with high priority. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. 

Linux
11446 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3269143 7-Aug-2024 16:27
Send private message

 

Nationwide

 

04:10 PM 07/08/2024

 

 

 

Broadband

 

 

Some customers would be facing issue browsing some sites outside of New Zealand. Our engineers are currently working to resolve this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience while we resolve this for you. 

 

 

voicetech
38 posts

Geek


  #3269144 7-Aug-2024 16:28
Send private message

I'm experiencing the partial outage too. I couldn't access twitter to check. Great to see it reported here on Geekzone.

yitz
2083 posts

Uber Geek


  #3269145 7-Aug-2024 16:28
Send private message

Hopefully not a repeat of last time where they accidentally firewalled themselves off the internet 😆

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=289396&page_no=7 

 

Edit: 4:28 pm seems to be back for me.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 ReviewÂ 
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright