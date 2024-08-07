A 2degrees outage is being experienced by a number of people. Here's some sites not working:

X / Twitter - though they have reported an outage

Netflix isn't working from my phone but is working from my PC - which is odd

Many AWS regions are not accessible, including services running out of those regions. Currently I can only access AWS Sydney, ap-southeast-4 (Melbourne?), Auckland and Perth local zones,

Discord

Synology

news.ycombinator.com

warcraftlogs.com

The accuweather api has been unreliable for me all day but the website is working

Survey monkey

Many / most websites are working.

As at 4.02pm 2degrees is investigating a routing issue (link): "Senior network engineers are investigating an issue with international traffic routing with high priority. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Update

19 minutes after posting to Geekzone the problem appears to have been resolved. It'd take longer than that on hold with the helpdesk 😉