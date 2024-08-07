Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees routing issues
monkey300

84 posts

Master Geek


#315696 7-Aug-2024 16:17
Send private message

domains don't resolve:

 

https://ademico-software.com
https://peppol.eu
http://blizzard.com

 

 

 

These work on other networks - seems 2degrees have been having more than usual routing issues lately

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
RunningMan
8970 posts

Uber Geek


  #3269129 7-Aug-2024 16:19
Send private message

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=315695 



SneakerPimps
104 posts

Master Geek


  #3269132 7-Aug-2024 16:20
Send private message

I'm having DNS issues too on 2degree UFB in Auckland. Using CloudFlare DNS servers doesn't seem to make a difference.

monkey300

84 posts

Master Geek


  #3269134 7-Aug-2024 16:20
Send private message

Tracing route to www.blizzard.com [52.198.189.121]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  fritz.box [192.168.0.1]
  2     4 ms     3 ms     3 ms  v1.akfor-bng1.tranzpeer.net [101.98.0.129]
  3     5 ms     3 ms     3 ms  10.101.0.158
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

 



monkey300

84 posts

Master Geek


  #3269138 7-Aug-2024 16:22
Send private message

SneakerPimps:

 

I'm having DNS issues too on 2degree UFB in Auckland. Using CloudFlare DNS servers doesn't seem to make a difference.

 

 

Yeah DNS won't always help if it's a routing issue, as DNS just chooses the IP to connect to.

SneakerPimps
104 posts

Master Geek


  #3269142 7-Aug-2024 16:27
Send private message

Well it seems like a bigger issue then.

 

I feel 2degrees has gone down in service over the years. I've been with them for years, since I first got UFB with Snap more than a decade ago. Phone wait time is terribad, they don't really offer any price incentive for long standing customers, and more routing/DNS issues in recent times.

 

 

 

Maybe it's time to move to another provider... I'm looking at Spark/OneNZ.

Linux
11446 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3269147 7-Aug-2024 16:29
Send private message

SneakerPimps:

 

Well it seems like a bigger issue then.

 

I feel 2degrees has gone down in service over the years. I've been with them for years, since I first got UFB with Snap more than a decade ago. Phone wait time is terribad, they don't really offer any price incentive for long standing customers, and more routing/DNS issues in recent times.

 

 

 

Maybe it's time to move to another provider... I'm looking at Spark/OneNZ.

 

 

@SneakerPimps Outages happen they have a notice up on the 2degrees status page and outages are not that common

SneakerPimps
104 posts

Master Geek


  #3269152 7-Aug-2024 16:33
Send private message

I'm not expecting 100% up time, and agree outages are not common, but they do seem to be more noticeable as of late.

 

 

 

Yes, it can happen to other providers too. But considering the price, I've slow started to look elsewhere. There's really no incentive to stay.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Linux
11446 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3269153 7-Aug-2024 16:38
Send private message

Well it sounds like you are expecting 100% up time. This is the first outage in 8 months+ on my 2d fibre

 

Not all outages are on the ISP side you also have Wholesale side etc.... 

monkey300

84 posts

Master Geek


  #3269155 7-Aug-2024 16:42
Send private message

They've been pretty good for me, just in the recent month or so they've had the odd routing problem thats blocked a wide range of international sites, I'm guessing a few routing changes are being made.

I've been with them over 10 years, and they are usually pretty fast to resolve things, and looks like they've fixed it already.

 

Great job guys!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 ReviewÂ 
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright