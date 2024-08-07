domains don't resolve:
https://ademico-software.com
https://peppol.eu
http://blizzard.com
These work on other networks - seems 2degrees have been having more than usual routing issues lately
I'm having DNS issues too on 2degree UFB in Auckland. Using CloudFlare DNS servers doesn't seem to make a difference.
Tracing route to www.blizzard.com [52.198.189.121]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms fritz.box [192.168.0.1]
2 4 ms 3 ms 3 ms v1.akfor-bng1.tranzpeer.net [101.98.0.129]
3 5 ms 3 ms 3 ms 10.101.0.158
4 * * * Request timed out.
5 * * * Request timed out.
6 * * * Request timed out.
7 * * * Request timed out.
8 * * * Request timed out.
9 * * * Request timed out.
10 * * * Request timed out.
11 * * * Request timed out.
SneakerPimps:
I'm having DNS issues too on 2degree UFB in Auckland. Using CloudFlare DNS servers doesn't seem to make a difference.
Yeah DNS won't always help if it's a routing issue, as DNS just chooses the IP to connect to.
Well it seems like a bigger issue then.
I feel 2degrees has gone down in service over the years. I've been with them for years, since I first got UFB with Snap more than a decade ago. Phone wait time is terribad, they don't really offer any price incentive for long standing customers, and more routing/DNS issues in recent times.
Maybe it's time to move to another provider... I'm looking at Spark/OneNZ.
@SneakerPimps Outages happen they have a notice up on the 2degrees status page and outages are not that common
I'm not expecting 100% up time, and agree outages are not common, but they do seem to be more noticeable as of late.
Yes, it can happen to other providers too. But considering the price, I've slow started to look elsewhere. There's really no incentive to stay.
Well it sounds like you are expecting 100% up time. This is the first outage in 8 months+ on my 2d fibre
Not all outages are on the ISP side you also have Wholesale side etc....
They've been pretty good for me, just in the recent month or so they've had the odd routing problem thats blocked a wide range of international sites, I'm guessing a few routing changes are being made.
I've been with them over 10 years, and they are usually pretty fast to resolve things, and looks like they've fixed it already.
Great job guys!