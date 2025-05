I have an Orbi and it provides both 2.4 and 5 out of the box by default. Should just work -- so I wouldn't change any settings. Ignore any recommendations to split into two 2.4 and 5 networks (SSIDs) as the Orbi default is to provide both 2.4ghz and 5ghz bands using the same network name. This works fine for 2.4-only devices as they won't even see the 5Ghz band anyway. Sounds like fault may be elsewhere nothing to do with your Orbi gear. I have several 2.4-only gear (such as lights etc) with no issues -- and this has been the case for other wifi routers I've used which uses the same combined 2.4/5ghz approach.