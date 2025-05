Hi ahlane,

I recently went with HyperFibre 4 via 2Degrees and use my own router.

This CF60 works out of the box, the default WAN setting is VLAN10 and IPoE.

I just connected the 10 Gig WAN port into the ONT, and power up.

I connect the other 10 Gig LAN port to me network switch.

This provides 4 Gigabit speeds to all of my Ethernet connected devices via the switches, and with Wi-Fi6E from the router I get 1.7Gbps over Wi-Fi to 6E clients that are only a few metres away.