Anyone on fastmail having issues when mobile connecting to their email? I think I've isolated it to access to app.fastmail.com (you can get to main page but not login).

I flicked fastmail a support ticket, and they said they have had a couple of support tickets with 2Degrees users having issues.

No issues on my 2 Degrees broadband. But both my phone and my wifes iphones failed to receive emails when out an about. If I put my phone on vpn (via tailscale) and route through home, connectivity is restored.

I did try using a dns tool on the iphone and was given 103.168.172.28 and 29 as a response. I couldn't navigate to either, but I was dubious that would do anything.

Fastmail suspect a routing issue.