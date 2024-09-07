Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Plex throttling on 2degrees? Or other routing issue?
2fst4u

54 posts

Master Geek


#316002 7-Sep-2024 16:46
Send private message

I'm finding it hard to narrow down where my issue is because I made some hardware changes and upgraded from a pfsense appliance for my firewall to opnsense running on proxmox. For the most part it works absolutely fine with just a few teething issues. From a vm on the proxmox host connected to my LAN bridge network I can get 900/120 speeds (not as fast as I actually hoped but good enough).

 

 

 

From my subnet where plex is, on both the host and the container it's running in, I can get similar speeds with speedtest cli. And when I stream plex internally, which crosses opnsense as it goes between subnets and through the firewall, I can stream 4k no problem.

 

 

 

But lately I had a friend remote streaming my content from Plex complain they couldn't stream 1080p when they could before. I verified when I use data on my phone that it buffers pretty badly. 

 

 

 

BUT when I turn on my VPN on my phone, still on data, and stream I can get 1080p direct play perfectly fine. The plex dash board shows a healthy stream and there are no issues.

 

 

 

So I can only deduce that going out my network the connection is ok, but something about my network isn't happy with streaming to particular networks in New Zealand at least? Could this be throttling or another issue?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79130 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279717 7-Sep-2024 17:01
Send private message

Or perhaps your VPN bypasses the firewall?

 

Are you sure the firewall configuration is correct?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
2fst4u

54 posts

Master Geek


  #3279718 7-Sep-2024 17:05
Send private message

My fault for not being clear, but by VPN I mean a commercial VPN provider so my remote IP shows as the VPNs data centre.

 

 

 

The alternative of using a self hosted VPN into my firewall actually doesn't help and still can't stream more than 3mbps.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79130 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279720 7-Sep-2024 17:07
Send private message

2degrees is not throttling Plex. You should review all your configuration.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup



2fst4u

54 posts

Master Geek


  #3279721 7-Sep-2024 17:10
Send private message

That's quite literally what I'm trying validate by asking the question here? I've validated my configuration, it's been working for years without this problem and I've just proven it works when I appear as the VPN data centre IP but not from 1) another 2degrees user's home 2) my 2degrees mobile or 3) my wife's spark mobile. 

 

 

 

By making this topic I'm trying to validate my configuration. Saying it's my fault doesn't help me figure out how.

Jiriteach
1114 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279725 7-Sep-2024 17:24
Send private message

It wouldn’t be throttling.

By what means if your friend streaming via Plex?
Is your Plex server transcoding?
Is it running via the Plex proxy?

Ideally - you want the client as direct stream/play. You can check this once they stream.




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

2fst4u

54 posts

Master Geek


  #3279726 7-Sep-2024 17:32
Send private message

Yep very familiar with those intricacies, none of Plex's indirect connections are at play here hence why I've posted in the ISP specific forum.

 

 

 

My friend is on gigabit fibre, everything else works fine for them.

 

 

 

My Plex server has full remote access enabled and always has done. It never shows indirect.

 

 

 

No, not transcoding. Transcoding has no play in buffering and my server can transcode perfectly fine so that's ruled out. The connection is actively buffering at the network level with direct play content.

 

 

 

I can turn on a commercial VPN and appear to be someone else in the world and it works fine. Even when connected via Australia as the VPN server it's fine.

 

 

 

But not from New Zealand ISP IPs.

Jiriteach
1114 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279727 7-Sep-2024 17:35
Send private message

That’s strange - to eliminate a few things, try changing your Plex port and see if that makes a diff? Or configure via https. Just for testing.




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal



Linux
11289 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279742 7-Sep-2024 17:50
Send private message

Plex no issues on 2degrees fibre 300/100

2fst4u

54 posts

Master Geek


  #3279743 7-Sep-2024 17:52
Send private message

I came across someone else suggesting to change the port too and just tried it, no change unfortunately. The same VPN workaround still works on a different port too.

skewt
749 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3279744 7-Sep-2024 18:00
Send private message

No issues with mine on 2degrees

You can host an openspeedtest in docker, get your friend to run it and see what sort of speeds they are getting

2fst4u

54 posts

Master Geek


  #3279746 7-Sep-2024 18:05
Send private message

You can yea. I used to run that but haven't needed for for a long time so I deleted it but I could spin it up if we have to. I feel like proving my upload from inside the Plex container of all places (and that the VPN thing works), along with them proving their speed is fine kind of rules out the need though. It won't tell us any new information really. Even if it shows a slow speed that still means something wrong inside 2degrees?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79130 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279747 7-Sep-2024 18:16
Send private message

2fst4u:

 

That's quite literally what I'm trying validate by asking the question here? I've validated my configuration, it's been working for years without this problem and I've just proven it works when I appear as the VPN data centre IP but not from 1) another 2degrees user's home 2) my 2degrees mobile or 3) my wife's spark mobile. 

 

 

You say "it's been working for years" and yet on your first post you wrote "because I made some hardware changes and upgraded from a pfsense appliance for my firewall to opnsense running on proxmox. "

 

So if you made changes it's not the same configuration that has been running for years.

 

It could be anything on this new configuration. I'm saying it's more likely to be your changes than a 2degrees problem.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

2fst4u

54 posts

Master Geek


  #3279748 7-Sep-2024 18:17
Send private message

So help me. I am trying to validate my configuration by posting here.

CYaBro
4560 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3279758 7-Sep-2024 19:20
Send private message

No issues with my plex server with 2degrees.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

2fst4u

54 posts

Master Geek


  #3279764 7-Sep-2024 20:11
Send private message

I have another friend streaming from their house absolutely fine. Their ISP is zeronet.

 

 

 

I'm not sure how my wife's spark mobile connection plays into things, maybe it's a red herring. But when I tried today in the city on 5g I was getting the buffering so I don't think it was just a bad data connection. Could it be some odd internal routing issue?

 

 

 

I'll keep trying to narrow down the problem and see if I can find any other Plex friends on 2degrees and see what happens for them.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright