Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Attempting to use Previously provided Skinny Router with Slingshot - issues getting connected
Djinkster

22 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 3


#316042 10-Sep-2024 22:37
Send private message

Hi all,

Recently made the decision to move to Slingshot’s $60 UFB plan after Skinny raised prices again.

Have opted to use the router provided by Skinny rather than pay the $5 a month to rent one from slingshot, but have seemingly hit a snag trying to configure it to work now that the connection has switched over. Have followed all the steps suggested on slingshots website but it’s simply refusing to connect.

Has anyone else had any experience trying to get the Skinny VRV9517UWAC34-A-SP Arcadyan router working with Slingshot?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
mattwnz
20256 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4523


  #3280852 11-Sep-2024 00:23
Send private message

Have you followed https://help.slingshot.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/900000242163-Setting-up-your-own-Fibre-modem

 

It does mentions Skinnys modem, and that it has to be configured manually, so they should know what needs to be changed and be able to provide support to get it working, otherwise they are going to cause unnecessary E-waste. I note that they say on that page  that if it doesn't work, to contact them and they will provide a new modem, which makes me question whether they do actually work with them, as you would hope they would have tested a Skinny modem to provide the advice of settings that need changing on their website, and so they should know exactly what needs to be changed , Would be interested to know what is causing it not to work. 

 

 

 

Other modems apart from the ones mentioned on the page above apparently don't have issues connecting according to this page https://help.slingshot.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/900000289143-Bring-your-own-modem 



nztim
3860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3280853 11-Sep-2024 03:49
Send private message

Skinny is untagged VLAN / 2Degrees is Tagged VLAN10 so you need to enable that on the WAN interface

 

everything else is the same




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Djinkster

22 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 3


  #3280874 11-Sep-2024 08:23
Send private message

Turns out there was a simple reason for it not working after talking to Slingshot Support this morning:

 

Slingshot had configured the connection to be on LAN2 from the ONT, not LAN1 (which my previous Skinny connection was on) - as soon as i plugged the cable into LAN2 on the ONT, it started working immediately.

 

Seems a bit strange to not have that simple troubleshooting step listed on their website, but alas all is well.

 

Thanks team.



mattwnz
20256 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4523


  #3280956 11-Sep-2024 14:38
Send private message

Djinkster:

Turns out there was a simple reason for it not working after talking to Slingshot Support this morning:


Slingshot had configured the connection to be on LAN2 from the ONT, not LAN1 (which my previous Skinny connection was on) - as soon as i plugged the cable into LAN2 on the ONT, it started working immediately.


Seems a bit strange to not have that simple troubleshooting step listed on their website, but alas all is well.


Thanks team.



Good to know it was that simple

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 