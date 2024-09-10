Hi all,
Recently made the decision to move to Slingshot’s $60 UFB plan after Skinny raised prices again.
Have opted to use the router provided by Skinny rather than pay the $5 a month to rent one from slingshot, but have seemingly hit a snag trying to configure it to work now that the connection has switched over. Have followed all the steps suggested on slingshots website but it’s simply refusing to connect.
Has anyone else had any experience trying to get the Skinny VRV9517UWAC34-A-SP Arcadyan router working with Slingshot?