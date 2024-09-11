Hi team,

I've been struggling to get my new ASUS ZenWifi XT8 router set up on 2degrees fibre - I was previously using the fritzbox provided and had no issues but on trying to set up the new Asus router, none of the settings I have tried has worked,

have tried PPPoE and switched "Enable VPN + DHCP Connection" to NO - didn't work

have tried Automatic IP - didn't work

on LAN IPTV - tried both the 2degrees option and the manual VID 10 PRIO 0

Is there anything else I can try to get it firing up? I had used an older ASUS router on 2degrees and it was working well too, really gutted as I was looking forward to an upgrade wifi 6!

Really appreciate any other help or advice I can get before I can give 2Degrees a call in the morning!