Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)unable to get internet connecting on ASUS ZenWifi XT8 router
kjlc

#316053 11-Sep-2024 22:21
Hi team,

 

I've been struggling to get my new ASUS ZenWifi XT8 router set up on 2degrees fibre - I was previously using the fritzbox provided and had no issues but on trying to set up the new Asus router, none of the settings I have tried has worked,

 

  • have tried PPPoE and switched "Enable VPN + DHCP Connection" to NO - didn't work
  • have tried Automatic IP - didn't work
  • on LAN IPTV - tried both the 2degrees option and the manual VID 10 PRIO 0

Is there anything else I can try to get it firing up? I had used an older ASUS router on 2degrees and it was working well too, really gutted as I was looking forward to an upgrade wifi 6!

 

Really appreciate any other help or advice I can get before I can give 2Degrees a call in the morning!

nztim
  #3281232 12-Sep-2024 04:21
If it works with your old router then 2degrees is not going to support you, you are on your own with your own router.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



CYaBro
  #3281234 12-Sep-2024 05:49
Can you post some screenshots of the web interface for the internet settings of that Asus?




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

kjlc

  #3281314 12-Sep-2024 09:23
Hi NZTim and CYaBro:

 

Thank you for your responses - I managed to call 2degrees to see what was going on, turns out when I switched from home broadband to business broadband, business broadband settings require PPPoE rather than DHCP/auto IP, so I needed to get the right username and password, and they suggested VLAN ID 10 as well as the setting,

 

Just in case anyone else has the same issue on business broadband. Sounds like home broadband 2degrees is fine to use DHCP/auto IP to log in but the business broadband system is still on the old system apparently!

 

Thanks again!

