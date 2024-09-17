Dairusire:

So, I got a message from a friend who's on 2Degrees HyperFibre about the up-coming change to do with Chorus removing the functionality of the HyperFibre ONT acting as the 'Modem/Router', and they're going to be sending out replacement Routers.

So, if I'm right the TP-Link HB810 is the replacement for the Orbis?



Is it just me or is this thing actually a really good value proposition. Like, for me I've got to replace my router anyway, because it's just a lil bit old. The connectivity on this is actually really decent?



Wifi 7

1x Combined 10Gb LAN/WAN ports using either SFP+ or RJ45

1x 10Gbe RJ45 LAN

2x 2.5 Gbe LAN