New(?) 2Degrees HyperFibre router TP-Link HB810
Dairusire

295 posts

Ultimate Geek


#316115 17-Sep-2024 16:40


So, I got a message from a friend who's on 2Degrees HyperFibre about the up-coming change to do with Chorus removing the functionality of the HyperFibre ONT acting as the 'Modem/Router', and they're going to be sending out replacement Routers. 

 

So, if I'm right the TP-Link HB810 is the replacement for the Orbis?

Is it just me or is this thing actually a really good value proposition. Like, for me I've got to replace my router anyway, because it's just a lil bit old. The connectivity on this is actually really decent?

Wifi 7
1x Combined 10Gb LAN/WAN ports using either SFP+ or RJ45
1x 10Gbe RJ45 LAN
2x 2.5 Gbe LAN

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
MaxineN
Max
1761 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3283308 17-Sep-2024 17:53


Why does that look like a Deco in disguise?

 

 

 

Also I am unsure how Chorus doing the change to prevent their ONTs to be used as RGWs is related as the Orbis were the RGW anyway...

 

 

 

Perhaps a change in vendor?




aj6828
136 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3283314 17-Sep-2024 18:14


there is no change with the ONT so far as im aware

 

they are just don't give out the old routers as they were not the best for hyperfibre they had 1gig lan ports on that model 

 

the new tplink wifi 7 seems the way to go.. 




Dairusire

295 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3283317 17-Sep-2024 18:17


aj6828:

 

there is no change with the ONT so far as im aware

 

they are just don't give out the old routers as they were not the best for hyperfibre they had 1gig lan ports on that model 

 

the new tplink wifi 7 seems the way to go.. 

 

 

 

 

No Physical change, but an update as per this release by 2D. 

 


https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/manage-account/fibre-and-hyperfibre-rgw-changes

 


Apparently they used to use the ONT as the RGW. 

 

But yeah the new HB810 does seem the way to go imho. 

 

 



aj6828
136 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3283335 17-Sep-2024 21:25


The rgw option was removed last year and was not available as a option after 2003 looks like they are removing all customers who was provisioned on that option pre 2003 to a default bridge mode.. https://sp.chorus.co.nz/consultation/rgw-ont-withdrawal




snowfly
543 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3283336 17-Sep-2024 21:40


Anyone know if this HB810 will allow passthrough / bridge mode, so I could then use my existing router and AP's?

 

e.g. ONT -> 10GbE WAN -> HB810 -> 2.5GbE LAN -> Grandstream GWN7003 (SFP+ 2.5GbE) -> Home network + AP's

 

Only looking at using Hyperfibre 2G, and currently in Tuatahi fibre region the Hyperfibre ONT only has a 10GbE port, so I can't use my GWN7003 directly.

Linux
11317 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3283337 17-Sep-2024 21:41


aj6828:

 

The rgw option was removed last year and was not available as a option after 2003 looks like they are removing all customers who was provisioned on that option pre 2003 to a default bridge mode.. https://sp.chorus.co.nz/consultation/rgw-ont-withdrawal

 

 

@aj6828 Sure you mean 2023 and not 2003

aj6828
136 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3283340 17-Sep-2024 21:50


Linux:

 

aj6828:

 

The rgw option was removed last year and was not available as a option after 2003 looks like they are removing all customers who was provisioned on that option pre 2003 to a default bridge mode.. https://sp.chorus.co.nz/consultation/rgw-ont-withdrawal

 

 

@aj6828 Sure you mean 2023 and not 2003

 

 

 

 

Haha yes 😂 sorry 2023 




Dairusire

295 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3283415 18-Sep-2024 09:53


snowfly:

 

Anyone know if this HB810 will allow passthrough / bridge mode, so I could then use my existing router and AP's?

 

e.g. ONT -> 10GbE WAN -> HB810 -> 2.5GbE LAN -> Grandstream GWN7003 (SFP+ 2.5GbE) -> Home network + AP's

 

Only looking at using Hyperfibre 2G, and currently in Tuatahi fibre region the Hyperfibre ONT only has a 10GbE port, so I can't use my GWN7003 directly.

 

 

I've been having a gander at the specifications of the unit and it seems the HB810 is the ISP version and potentially identical to the Deco BE85, they both are designated as the BE22000. Considering that, the BE85 does seem to support bridge and VLAN tagging but isn't mentioned on the HB810 model, though I don't see why they'd remove that considering they're functionally the same devices. 

Is there something your grandstream does that the HB810 doesn't? I assume you've got Grandstream AP's and the GWN7003 controls them? 

snowfly
543 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3283544 18-Sep-2024 14:03


Dairusire:

 

I've been having a gander at the specifications of the unit and it seems the HB810 is the ISP version and potentially identical to the Deco BE85, they both are designated as the BE22000. Considering that, the BE85 does seem to support bridge and VLAN tagging but isn't mentioned on the HB810 model, though I don't see why they'd remove that considering they're functionally the same devices. 

Is there something your grandstream does that the HB810 doesn't? I assume you've got Grandstream AP's and the GWN7003 controls them? 

 

 

@Dairusire - yes already setup with the Grandstream eco system.

 

Primary location (1G fibre) with GWN7003 + multiple GWN AP's, secondary location (4G wireless) with GWN7003 + multiple AP's, and site-to-site OpenVPN between the two.
Also use GWN Cloud / GDMS for backup remote access/management if required.

yaajme
34 posts

Geek


  #3284068 19-Sep-2024 15:31


I actually have this router already, they sent it to me last week. I'm on the HyperFibre 2gbps plan with them but never got the 2gbps speeds as they sent me an Orbi router with 1G lan ports.

 

I tried the TP-Link router twice, both times it failed to get a WAN connection from the ONT. I called 2deg support, they told me they don't even know if it works on Hyperfibre yet - and asked me to return it? zzz.

 

Anyways, unsure if I wanna return it just yet because if they fix their shit they will end up sending the same kit back AGAIN. I tried cloning the Orbi's MAC address as well with no promise. It was already preconfigured on PPoE VLAN 10.

 

 

 

I guess I'll have to wait and see :) 

 

I will update here once it's all working, if that ever happens.

Spyware
3740 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3284072 19-Sep-2024 15:48


yaajme:

 

Anyways, unsure if I wanna return it just yet because if they fix their shit they will end up sending the same kit back AGAIN. I tried cloning the Orbi's MAC address as well with no promise. It was already preconfigured on PPoE VLAN 10.

 

 

Is your ONT currently in bridge or gateway mode??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

yaajme
34 posts

Geek


  #3284075 19-Sep-2024 15:55


How do I even check? It was installed and left, I cant access the admin side of the ONT its all locked down.

Spyware
3740 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3284088 19-Sep-2024 16:07


Is your Orbi WAN also configured with PPPoE vlan 10??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

yaajme
34 posts

Geek


  #3284091 19-Sep-2024 16:14


I might've posted wrong, they were both set to Dynamic IP and VLAN 10 yes.

jzsliam
7 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#3287008 27-Sep-2024 14:04


Just to chime in, I'm on Hyperfibre 2 and was using a homemade OPNSense router with 10GB NICs.

 

When I saw that 2Degrees now offered the Deco BE85, I reached out to ask if they could swap it for the Orbi they initially sent. To my surprise, they had sent out the new router within 15 minutes of my email.

 

 

 

I plugged the new Deco into the ONT, and it connected to WAN instantly. Honestly, this new router is a great deal, and the 10GB SFP port is a big plus too.

 

 

 

A+++ to 2Degrees!

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
