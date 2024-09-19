Yeah, I figured as much, didn't get mine either (ordered 8am on the 15th) but didn't expect to either based on previous dealings.

Apple are rather quiet on ETAs with retailers. Not the telcos' fault really.

In an ideal world, one would think pre-orders would be assigned to a "group". IE there is 100 Pro Max Gold 256gb in the first batch for Group 1 who ordered them first, and group 2 would be the next shipment with email updates/ETA rather than "Hey thanks for the order, you may get it in a few days or two months" and nothing further for weeks on end.

Apple would surely have a rough idea of QTY available and when.

That's how we do pre-orders at my work anyway (for other electronics). Good and frequent communication/updates really goes a long way. Get in before the customer "has" to follow up and you will have far fewer problems.