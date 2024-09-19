I like probably many others am waiting for an iPhone 16 I pre-ordered from 2degrees on Saturday morning.
Has anyone who ordered from them received the shipping confirmation email yet?
IPHONE 16 PRO MAX 256GB BLACK TITANIUM
Ordered at 00:03am on the Saturday. Shipping confirmation received today at 11:41am.
rabba:
IPHONE 16 PRO MAX 256GB BLACK TITANIUM
Ordered at 00:03am on the Saturday. Shipping confirmation received today at 11:41am.
GARBAGE:rabba:
IPHONE 16 PRO MAX 256GB BLACK TITANIUM
Ordered at 00:03am on the Saturday. Shipping confirmation received today at 11:41am.
From 2degrees?
That’s crazy.
I ordered mine on Saturday at 11am and haven’t got a shipping notification yet!
GARBAGE:rabba:
IPHONE 16 PRO MAX 256GB BLACK TITANIUM
Ordered at 00:03am on the Saturday. Shipping confirmation received today at 11:41am.
From 2degrees?
That’s crazy.
I ordered mine on Saturday at 11am and haven’t got a shipping notification yet!
i think a whole lot of other people probably got in before your 11am order, so you are going to get yours a little later
Yeah I'll just have to wait and see.
The 2d website did say (and still does actually):
I vaguely remember last time I ordered from 2degrees when we got my Wife's iPhone 15 that I ordered it one day and the next day I got the shipping notification email but it was already on the way and got delivered that day.
Here's hoping ^_^
nzjbnz:
Did you end up getting yours yet? 😄
Yeah, I figured as much, didn't get mine either (ordered 8am on the 15th) but didn't expect to either based on previous dealings.
Apple are rather quiet on ETAs with retailers. Not the telcos' fault really.
In an ideal world, one would think pre-orders would be assigned to a "group". IE there is 100 Pro Max Gold 256gb in the first batch for Group 1 who ordered them first, and group 2 would be the next shipment with email updates/ETA rather than "Hey thanks for the order, you may get it in a few days or two months" and nothing further for weeks on end.
Apple would surely have a rough idea of QTY available and when.
That's how we do pre-orders at my work anyway (for other electronics). Good and frequent communication/updates really goes a long way. Get in before the customer "has" to follow up and you will have far fewer problems.
Hey @SaltyNZ
The absolute lack of communication of any kind is quite upsetting here.
This really honestly feels like a best effort too bad just wait type situation which sucks.
As the above poster mentioned, some kind of communication to at least let me know you haven't forgotten about me would be nice...??
iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!
These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.
Ahh fair enough. I just saw 2degrees in your avatar and grabbed my pitchfork :D
I'm waiting (im)paitently...!
GARBAGE:
Hey SaltyNZ
The absolute lack of communication of any kind is quite upsetting here.
This really honestly feels like a best effort too bad just wait type situation which sucks.
As the above poster mentioned, some kind of communication to at least let me know you haven't forgotten about me would be nice...??
do you just want an email to say there is no update or?
Some form of communication is absolutely better than none. It makes the customer not feel left out or ignored.
Even perhaps a tiny bit of transparency.
"Sorry for the delay, we're still waiting on supplier stock! We'll keep you updated every week/couple of days/whatever, and will let you know as soon as we have more information!"
Psychologically, customers are far better off when they know it's still on the way and are reminded of the company "working" on it.
Knowing how long you have to wait, and it being 4 weeks makes it feel better than not knowing, and it being 2 weeks with zero communication.......
@GARBAGE the problem is you say a day/timeframe, and you don't meet it you piss the customer off, better off not getting people's hopes up. Your screenshot above pretty much explains it.
Maybe you will get an update after a couple of weeks?
They likely dont have time to chase up everyone, and constantly calling/emailing just clogs the whole support system up.
At the end of the day, it will turn up when it turns up. There was and still is limited stock.
They don't need to chase up everyone by constantly calling/emailing.
They can send an automated email from the data they have in their system about the orders that were placed.
Like I said, all it needs to say is literally anything. The psychology behind this is scientifically proven. People feel like they have had (and do have) a better experience when they get *some* kind of communication/update. Even if the update is that there's no update, as they're still waiting on stock and their supplier hasn't given an ETA.
My issue is not with the wait, per-se. I am well aware there was and still is limited stock. That's a fact of life.
My issue is zero communication.
It is what it is, I am merely voicing my frustration with that specific part of it.