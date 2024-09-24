Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trying to get Skinny router to work with new Slingshot fibre connection
mattwnz

24-Sep-2024 03:34
I switched from Skinny Fibre to Slingshot yesterday and opted to use my current Skinny modem. Got confirmation via email that Slingshot had completed the switch yesterday.  I changed the WAN settings according to the Slingshot website, but it won't connect https://help.slingshot.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/900000242163-Setting-up-your-own-Fibre-modem .  I also tried plugging the modem into the 3 other LAN ports incase Slingshot has set it up on another port as that is the problem someone else had. But none worked.  I didn't change the 802.1P( Priority) as I couldn't find that setting in the modem, but it looks like it is related to the QoS setting. MTU setting also disappears once you select the Automatic IP option but it was set to 1500. I have pasted below screenshots of my settings , was using an ipad to do it. Do these look correct or have I missed something really obvious?  Or its it likely that Slingshot hasn't set it up correctly? I noticed that the Chorus box has a red light on  'LOS', and the GPON light is off,  which looks like there is no fibre connection as shown by the photo below. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wheelbarrow01
  24-Sep-2024 05:21
The red LOS light and lack of green GPON light tends to indicate a problem somewhere. If you're comfortable doing so, flick me a PM with your address and I'll take a look and confirm whether any mistake has been made during the transfer process.

 

 




mattwnz

  24-Sep-2024 11:37
Thanks. DM sent

