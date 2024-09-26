Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees broadband 26 Sep 2024
freitasm

#316221 26-Sep-2024 13:29
Is anyone else seeing failed website loading, very slow responses on 2degrees?




Spyware
  #3286625 26-Sep-2024 13:37
No, in Christchurch.




CYaBro
  #3286633 26-Sep-2024 13:52
No issues here in Oamaru.

 

Any particular sites?




Jiriteach
  #3286635 26-Sep-2024 13:56
freitasm:

Is anyone else seeing failed website loading, very slow responses on 2degrees?



Seeing this in Spark at the moment as well. Could be Cloudflare or upstream as opposed to an RSP issue.




freitasm

  #3286636 26-Sep-2024 14:01
It could be. I tried changing my DNS from Cloudflare to Google but didn't help much.

I will check again soon.




Behodar
  #3286656 26-Sep-2024 14:44
Jiriteach:
freitasm:

 

Is anyone else seeing failed website loading, very slow responses on 2degrees?

 



Seeing this in Spark at the moment as well. Could be Cloudflare or upstream as opposed to an RSP issue.

 

I noticed some oddities on Spark earlier, e.g. Google Maps "freezing" when trying to pan the map.

freitasm

  #3286665 26-Sep-2024 15:04
I think it was Cloudflare. I use the Cloudflare Zero Trust Gateway DNS and some Cloudflare Tunnels. You can see connections via Tailscale were up but everything else was down. So a combination of Tunnels and DNS. It seems to be working again now:

 




Jiriteach
  #3286719 26-Sep-2024 16:08
freitasm:

 

I think it was Cloudflare. I use the Cloudflare Zero Trust Gateway DNS and some Cloudflare Tunnels. You can see connections via Tailscale were up but everything else was down. So a combination of Tunnels and DNS. It seems to be working again now:

 

 

Yup - I experienced the same issue. I use Cloudflare ZT Gateway DNS as well - think it was isolated to CF ZT as opposed to their main DNS - things are working again for me as well!




freitasm

  #3286723 26-Sep-2024 16:25
Yes... I have multiple LAN in my home network and the "Streaming" LAN uses a different DNS. Devices on that LAN weren't affected.

 

So not a 2degrees problem.




