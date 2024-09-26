freitasm: I think it was Cloudflare. I use the Cloudflare Zero Trust Gateway DNS and some Cloudflare Tunnels. You can see connections via Tailscale were up but everything else was down. So a combination of Tunnels and DNS. It seems to be working again now:

Yup - I experienced the same issue. I use Cloudflare ZT Gateway DNS as well - think it was isolated to CF ZT as opposed to their main DNS - things are working again for me as well!