Is anyone else seeing failed website loading, very slow responses on 2degrees?
Is anyone else seeing failed website loading, very slow responses on 2degrees?
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
No, in Christchurch.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
No issues here in Oamaru.
Any particular sites?
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
freitasm:
Is anyone else seeing failed website loading, very slow responses on 2degrees?
-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Jiriteach:freitasm:
Is anyone else seeing failed website loading, very slow responses on 2degrees?
Seeing this in Spark at the moment as well. Could be Cloudflare or upstream as opposed to an RSP issue.
I noticed some oddities on Spark earlier, e.g. Google Maps "freezing" when trying to pan the map.
I think it was Cloudflare. I use the Cloudflare Zero Trust Gateway DNS and some Cloudflare Tunnels. You can see connections via Tailscale were up but everything else was down. So a combination of Tunnels and DNS. It seems to be working again now:
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
freitasm:
I think it was Cloudflare. I use the Cloudflare Zero Trust Gateway DNS and some Cloudflare Tunnels. You can see connections via Tailscale were up but everything else was down. So a combination of Tunnels and DNS. It seems to be working again now:
Yup - I experienced the same issue. I use Cloudflare ZT Gateway DNS as well - think it was isolated to CF ZT as opposed to their main DNS - things are working again for me as well!
-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal
Yes... I have multiple LAN in my home network and the "Streaming" LAN uses a different DNS. Devices on that LAN weren't affected.
So not a 2degrees problem.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup