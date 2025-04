I've seen it on Spark too, my guess is it is done for prefix aggregation reasons to have say all Christchurch CDNs for Akamai/Facebook/Netflix each a /26 on their own 2degrees IP space 203.184.4.x so as it's all contiguous then use Netflix/CDN provided IP space for other stuff like router interface / link nets (which don't need to be reachable externally) so as to reduce routing table entries.

Also since the Netflix caches are shared it means they can advertise the appropriate geographically based range to Internet exchanges which usually filter out routes longer than /24 so if you used the Netflix provided /26 for your actual Netflix caches then you can't present that externally to an IXP

Just to be clear it's likely to merely be a repurposing of IP addresses rather than any traffic crossing administrative borders. Only the reverse DNS which is tied to IP ownership makes it look weird.