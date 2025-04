Linux: @turtleattacks Maybe GZ could help with your query? I have seen 1000s of emails Telcos get and 90% of them are pointless and they need to filter thru them

Thanks for offering, it's just that I want my 2x $8 roaming charges back if possible :)



I think it has happened before a few years ago when I was roaming and Apple iMessage does something funny when it needs to authenticate. I think it either sends a small packet despite roaming turned off or sends a text message that isn't seen within the interface, hence triggering roaming charges.



Hence this isn't exactly urgent.



Edit: It sends out the following text message.