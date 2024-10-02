Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fritzbox DDNS with Cloudflare and DNS-O-Matic
spacedog

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


#316292 2-Oct-2024 22:28
OK for the life of me I cannot get this to work correctly and the only posts on the internet are about a decade old and don't have full or correct directions.

 

I've got a FritzBox 7490 on 2Degrees and I used to use Namecheap for my DNS and their Dynamic DNS feature to update the Fritzbox using a custom URL.  Worked fine.

 

However, I need to move my DNS to Cloudflare and I can see that the preferred method is to use DNS-O-Matic as the update agent and then DNSOMatic pushes the update to Cloudflare.

 

Everything I have found is that after you have setup Cloudflare and DNSOMatic (DOM) you use the following custom URL on the FritzBox

 

https://updates.dnsomatic.com/nic/update?myip=

 

Enter the FQDN into the domain field and then your opendns username (which is your opendns email address) and password.

 

It works, but the problem is when you don't pass a hostname variable to DOM, they update EVERY hostname in your DOM account to that IP.  That's a problem because I have multiple dynamic hostnames so I only want the specific hostname to update.  I have this working just fine with my Asus router where it only updates the defined hostname.

 

For the life of me I cannot get this Fritzbox to play nice.

 

The official DOM API docs say this is the format

 

https://username:password@updates.dnsomatic.com/nic/update?hostname=yourhostname&myip=ipaddress&wildcard=NOCHG&mx=NOCHG&backmx=NOCHG

 

The FritzBox docs state that you can form your own custom URL and they give you the variables to form it including the <domain> field https://en.avm.de/service/knowledge-base/dok/FRITZ-Box-7490/30_Setting-up-dynamic-DNS-in-the-FRITZ-Box/

I've tried

 

http://updates.dnsomatic.com/nic/update?hostname=<domain>&myip=<ipaddr>&wildcard=NOCHG&mx=NOCHG&backmx=NOCHG

 

https://<username>:<pass>@updates.dnsomatic.com/nic/update?hostname=&myip=&wildcard=NOCHG&mx=NOCHG&backmx=NOCHG

 

Nothing will actually get anything to update at all.

 

Anyone else using DNS-O-Matic on Fritzbox?

 

 

spacedog

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3293610 6-Oct-2024 15:24
No one, huh? I'm a bit surprised actually...

