2D Mobile odd issues with slow mobile data speeds
mobiusnz

#317363 9-Oct-2024 16:50
I've noticed recently when playing video from my home security cameras on the app on my phone the video playback is incredibly slow, as in less than 1 frame per second but if I connect to Wifi it runs like a dream.

 

If I do a speedtest on my 4G Connection the speed reported is good and perfectly adequate (40-50 down and ~4 up). 

 

I decided to do a little more investigation in case it was something with my home networks upstream connection.

I also run plex and playing a video from my phone on 4G it defaults to a VERY low bit rate and plays somewhat OK but if I set it to original bitrate its unplayable and its only a 1.1Mbps 720P stream. It takes at least 10 seconds of buffering to even start playing. Flick to Wifi and its almost instant. Go back to 4G, skip forward 15 minutes and it takes 10 seconds or more to buffer.

 

Netflix is fine - It just seems to be an issue with data coming from my network (300/300 Fibre).

 

Are 2D doing something on the network and giving priority to the services the masses use and slowing down unknown data as this is something I've only seen in the last 2 or 3 weeks?

 

Its very frustrating as with the exception of occasionally on holiday I don't want to watch netflix or tiktok but I very much want to review notifications from my security cameras.

Is anyone else seeing anything similar - I'm on an iPhone 15 Pro.




1 | 2 | 3 | 4
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Linux
2degrees do not do traffic shaping

 
 
 
 

mobiusnz

Linux:

 

2degrees do not do traffic shaping

 

 

Good to know that's still the case - Not sure why its SOOOOO bad. 

I'll try my wifes mobile tonight in case its something going on with my phones 4G but its been very consistent. The main reason I review it is to monitor courier dropoffs so I like to watch them carry a box in and come our without and its sooooooo slow when I'm on mobile. Considering the 4G speed I'm getting it makes no sense. Its fine when on Wifi on multiple net providers but anything I'm accessing from my home network on mobile data seems to be getting pathetic speeds.




Aaroona
  #3295172 9-Oct-2024 21:40
I have no data other than personal experience to back this up, but my 2D data experience is really not good. I would prefer to be back on the One NZ network. I was sitting at dinner tonight with a friend and was going to load something upto show them, had 4 bars of 5G, and it could barely load a web page faster than dial up speed, and even timed out, before needing to be reloaded.

 

I feel like it's gotten worse recently for sure, but I had noticed a degradation from what I'm used to immediately after I switched from the One NZ network 6 months ago. 

 

 

 

The only thing that is keeping me right now is the price for my plan. But even then I am considering moving to a more expensive plan at One NZ, if it means better service.



mobiusnz

  #3295175 9-Oct-2024 21:47
I’ve always found it pretty good. Even hotspotting ive gotten very good speeds but there has been a few times lately I’ve found it lagging and just put it down to cell location issues. Could be the vocus sale is going to see data services not as consistent as they once were. 




MaxineN
Max
  #3295177 9-Oct-2024 21:53
You're not the only one that's noticed some issues... Both me and @michaelmurfy noticed sluggish speeds although I could hit 250mbps downlink if I tested against chorus fibre lab and not against 2d all directly.

This actually prompted me to go grab a mighty mobile sim whilst it was half price still the other day for unlimited at full speed....

I've also noticed less CA time on 2d when only LTE is available...

Something is up with their network.




mobiusnz

  #3295181 9-Oct-2024 21:58
Now that think of it i was looking something up online from my phone at a job and the pages were taking an age. Again, i gave it the benefit of the doubt it was hosting issues.

 

was seeing 10 second delays for a simple mobile optimised site to load anything.




CamH
  #3295186 9-Oct-2024 22:19
We didn't do any official, complex testing or anything - and we were already in the process of porting out, but our whole team found 2degrees incredibly sluggish on data with poor quality voice calls.

 

We have a group of test phones (being in telco ourselves), with SIMs on each network, and you can literally put them next to each other and watch the lag when loading videos on the 2degrees one compared to Spark and One.







Linux
  #3295189 9-Oct-2024 22:40
@aspired Maybe something to look into

 

I have noticed no issues

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3295241 9-Oct-2024 23:14
This is over 5G:

 

 

And nearly full signal too. The thing is I've noticed sluggish speed and just general drops in full data multiple times over the last couple of weeks and it is getting worse. Now using my Spark connection in the same location and getting upwards of 400Mbit over that. I've found my 2degrees connection less than reliable.

 

I've also noticed just general routing issues lately over 2degrees. From routers exposing their MPLS addresses (which is happening once again) to not being able to traceroute at all, to packet loss coming into 2degrees, loss of IPv6 over the IX's amongst other things. Either a huge network migration is going on right now or there are internal issues currently.

 

But the worst issue I have and been having often now is data just appears to stop working mid session and doesn't reconnect unless if I flight mode my phone. It's not just me experiencing this either and happens at random times but never happens with my Spark Sim. I know of people who have had this issue with 2degrees down in Nelson, Christchurch, Timaru and Auckland on a mix of devices. This has been going on for at-least a few months now.

 

Was discussing it with @MaxineN as she thought she was going nuts, I thought I was going nuts, but the more I dig the more people I find having the same issues. I just have not had time to start up a detailed thread here but I have tried logging faults when I can.

 

Unfortunately don't have a 2degrees eSim on my Apple Watch to tell if the issue applies there also.




jamesrt
  #3295309 10-Oct-2024 08:38
This is 2Degrees mobile speedtest result from this morning:

 

 

Something does appear to be wrong...

 

4G, full bars, it did manage to complete the download test at around 30Mbps; but the upload pretty constantly fails.

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3295314 10-Oct-2024 08:49
jamesrt: 4G, full bars, it did manage to complete the download test at around 30Mbps; but the upload pretty constantly fails.

 

Often what I see. I do sometimes see tests like this one for example:

 

 

But it is hit and miss and I find Spark currently offer better general performance in most places.

 

I also notice that MPLS is not showing in traceroutes on this particular cell site but I don't get traceroute data (I am not 2 hops away from Google).




mobiusnz

  #3295344 10-Oct-2024 10:10
CamH:

 

We didn't do any official, complex testing or anything - and we were already in the process of porting out, but our whole team found 2degrees incredibly sluggish on data with poor quality voice calls.

 

We have a group of test phones (being in telco ourselves), with SIMs on each network, and you can literally put them next to each other and watch the lag when loading videos on the 2degrees one compared to Spark and One.

 

 

Interesting because when I initially jumped from VF to 2D I found the data better or as good and haven't had call quality issues. In fact as an anecdotal test I often make a VOIP call (Facetime Audio) to my retired parents while driving home from work. Since going to 2D my calls have been very stable but on VF there were multiple points on my regular route where I'd drop the call - It would show 1 bar and the call would drop and then instantly change to 5 bar as if it was an issue moving from one cell to the next.

My sluggish data response has really been a quite recent thing. I used SNAP as an ISP and was nervous the 2D purchase would lower the quality of service but it stayed pretty close with only marginally longer wait times on a call to the help desk. Now the whole lot has been sold to Vocus and while Vocus run a good network at the wholesale end I've not been terribly impressed with their end user offerings over the years so was interested to see what way this would go. There appear to be lots of smaller mobile network resellers on the market these days and I wonder how many of these are on the 2D network increasing demand on the 4G/5G backbone - There is also their wireless internet offerings for home and business.




quentinreade
2degrees

  #3295353 10-Oct-2024 10:23
Hi all,

 

Can you please PM me some details (acct details, where and when you saw this) and I will share with the team for investigation.

 

Thanks in advance!

 

 




mobiusnz

  #3295357 10-Oct-2024 10:27
michaelmurfy:

 

This is over 5G:

 

 

And nearly full signal too. The thing is I've noticed sluggish speed and just general drops in full data multiple times over the last couple of weeks and it is getting worse. Now using my Spark connection in the same location and getting upwards of 400Mbit over that. I've found my 2degrees connection less than reliable.

 

I've also noticed just general routing issues lately over 2degrees. From routers exposing their MPLS addresses (which is happening once again) to not being able to traceroute at all, to packet loss coming into 2degrees, loss of IPv6 over the IX's amongst other things. Either a huge network migration is going on right now or there are internal issues currently.

 

But the worst issue I have and been having often now is data just appears to stop working mid session and doesn't reconnect unless if I flight mode my phone. It's not just me experiencing this either and happens at random times but never happens with my Spark Sim. I know of people who have had this issue with 2degrees down in Nelson, Christchurch, Timaru and Auckland on a mix of devices. This has been going on for at-least a few months now.

 

Was discussing it with @MaxineN as she thought she was going nuts, I thought I was going nuts, but the more I dig the more people I find having the same issues. I just have not had time to start up a detailed thread here but I have tried logging faults when I can.

 

Unfortunately don't have a 2degrees eSim on my Apple Watch to tell if the issue applies there also.

 



Yeah I got a 5G recently that gave 130 down and 27 up but in general what I see on speed tests doesn't relate to the real world experience.

Hopefully it is just teething with merging two networks completely and it comes right. I pay for full speed unlimited data so I can use it when on holiday in the Caravan for a few weekends and Xmas yearly so its going to be a pain that'll push me back to One or Spark in the new year if it continues.

Interestingly while writing this on my office Wifi I gave it another test. Played video from my home NVR and it was snappy and responsive, switched off Wifi and I'm getting 90 down on 4G here and its snappy and responsive on 4G too. Tried plex and I can skip forward 30 minutes and its playing at full quality within 2 seconds so its definitely either intermittent in experience or intermittent in affected towers - Maybe there is some shaping going on where there are 4G broadband users but where I was yesterday when testing has fibre everywhere but perhaps businesses that don't want to pay the install to get it into their office in a large building are taking shortcuts and going for 4G broadband. I'm going to actively do some spot testing over the next while and see if it continues based on location or is just at random times affecting the larger network.

By chance where I was last night testing was 220m from 2Degrees office in Christchurch as the crow flies - Not that that really means anything.




johny007g
  #3295358 10-Oct-2024 10:29
Hi I'm  on 2 degrees 5g wireless broadband (Which i presume is the same as using mobile network) and noticed drastic changes in speed sometimes disconnecting over the last month or so was thinking of calling 2 degrees but then it comes back to normal. It seems to happen more at night time 6pm to 10 pm and just put it down to more people using 5g at this time. I'm in Grafton ,Auckland and been using service for about 15 months and never had any problems with speeds or service using the 2degrees supplied nokia router connected via ethernet cable to my computer. Also sometimes when slow speed speedtest app wont work or just cuts out.

 




