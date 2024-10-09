I've noticed recently when playing video from my home security cameras on the app on my phone the video playback is incredibly slow, as in less than 1 frame per second but if I connect to Wifi it runs like a dream.

If I do a speedtest on my 4G Connection the speed reported is good and perfectly adequate (40-50 down and ~4 up).

I decided to do a little more investigation in case it was something with my home networks upstream connection.



I also run plex and playing a video from my phone on 4G it defaults to a VERY low bit rate and plays somewhat OK but if I set it to original bitrate its unplayable and its only a 1.1Mbps 720P stream. It takes at least 10 seconds of buffering to even start playing. Flick to Wifi and its almost instant. Go back to 4G, skip forward 15 minutes and it takes 10 seconds or more to buffer.

Netflix is fine - It just seems to be an issue with data coming from my network (300/300 Fibre).

Are 2D doing something on the network and giving priority to the services the masses use and slowing down unknown data as this is something I've only seen in the last 2 or 3 weeks?

Its very frustrating as with the exception of occasionally on holiday I don't want to watch netflix or tiktok but I very much want to review notifications from my security cameras.



Is anyone else seeing anything similar - I'm on an iPhone 15 Pro.