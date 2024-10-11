Delphinus:

I'm currently overseas on wifi with Wifi Calling enabled and flight mode on. I can make and receive phone calls fine, I can also receive texts fine.

However when I try to send a text to a NZ number I get an error and 2degrees texts me:

Your Daily Roaming charge will hit your Spend Control limit. Change your limit in the 2degrees Mobile App, or if you are a Business Customer, contact your Account Holder. You won't be able to use roaming until this is changed.

I have intentionally set my spend control low so I don't incur any inadvertent roaming charges.

I've tried emailing 2degrees support a few times but they replied:

Yes I can confirm that for Wi-Fi calling in other countries there would be no charge has it will be using the Wi-Fi as a mobile network, but if you are going to be texting that would require a roaming charge.

I then quoted their own website clauses:

WiFi Calling is another great way to reduce costs when you travel or roam overseas because once your phone establishes connection to our network with WiFi Calling, the callis treated as if you’re located in New Zealand* if you are contacting a New Zealand or Aussie number.

To which they confirmed:Wifi calling allows a compatible mobile device to make and receive calls and texts over a Wi-Fi network so it should work for texts without any problem. Just to confirm are you using dual sim phone by any chance?

I am using a dual sim phone with 2degrees sim as primary SIM but I've tried:* With secondary SIM disabled* Secondary SIM enabled* Flight mode on (Wifi enabled)* Flight mode off* Data roaming on* Data roaming off

But I keep getting the same Spend Control limit error via text.

Making and receiving calls over Wifi Calling all work fine, receiving SMS is fine, it's just SMS's I cannot send over wifi calling.

Any suggestions? Many thanks.