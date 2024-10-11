Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wifi calling won't allow me to send SMS's from overseas
Delphinus

611 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317382 11-Oct-2024 02:34
I'm currently overseas on wifi with Wifi Calling enabled and flight mode on. I can make and receive phone calls fine, I can also receive texts fine. 

 

However when I try to send a text to a NZ number I get an error and 2degrees texts me:

 

Your Daily Roaming charge will hit your Spend Control limit. Change your limit in the 2degrees Mobile App, or if you are a Business Customer, contact your Account Holder. You won't be able to use roaming until this is changed.

 

 

 

I have intentionally set my spend control low so I don't incur any inadvertent roaming charges. 

 

 

 

I've tried emailing 2degrees support a few times but they replied:

 

Yes I can confirm that for Wi-Fi calling in other countries there would be no charge has it will be using the Wi-Fi as a mobile network, but if you are going to be texting that would require a roaming charge. 

 

 

 

I then quoted their own website clauses: 

 

WiFi Calling is another great way to reduce costs when you travel or roam overseas because once your phone establishes connection to our network with WiFi Calling, the call or text is treated as if you’re located in New Zealand* if you are contacting a New Zealand or Aussie number. 

 

 

 

To which they confirmed:
Wifi calling allows a compatible mobile device to make and receive calls and texts over a Wi-Fi network so it should work for texts without any problem. Just to confirm are you using dual sim phone by any chance?

 

 

 

I am using a dual sim phone with 2degrees sim as primary SIM but I've tried:
* With secondary SIM disabled
* Secondary SIM enabled
* Flight mode on (Wifi enabled)
* Flight mode off
* Data roaming on
* Data roaming off

 

But I keep getting the same Spend Control limit error via text. 

 

Making and receiving calls over Wifi Calling all work fine, receiving SMS is fine, it's just SMS's I cannot send over wifi calling. 

 

 

 

Any suggestions? Many thanks. 

 

 1 | 2
Linux
11161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3295771 11-Oct-2024 07:06
@Delphinus Correct the SMS would go over Wi-Fi calling but you don't mention make / model of your handset

 

Further to this have you tried connecting to another Wi-Fi access point and tried?

 
 
 
 

Delphinus

611 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3295849 11-Oct-2024 09:30
OPPO A74 5G

 

Have tried multiple AP's across different countries, all the same issue. 

caffynz
248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3295852 11-Oct-2024 09:44
Delphinus:

 

OPPO A74 5G

 

Have tried multiple AP's across different countries, all the same issue. 

 



Unless I'm missing something - that phone isn't on the list of compatible devices? 
https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/phones-compatible-with-volte-and-wifi-calling 



Delphinus

611 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3295863 11-Oct-2024 09:49
Fair point, I assumed because it worked for calls and receiving texts it would work for sending texts too. 

Linux
11161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3295884 11-Oct-2024 10:57
If the handset is not on the approved list then it is not tested by 2degrees and features could not work as expected like SMS sending / receiving over Wi-Fi calling

OldGeek
871 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296789 12-Oct-2024 22:43
I am in Oz, using an iPhone 2022 SE (on the list) and experiencing this problem.

 

I was able to send 1 text but this incurred an $8 roaming fee even though airplane mode has been on since I flew out of Auckland.  My prepaid balance is now under $8 so I get an insuficient funds error.




Linux
11161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296801 13-Oct-2024 04:17
@oldgeek Are you a 2degrees customer?



OldGeek
871 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296951 13-Oct-2024 14:36
Yes - for cellphone.




Linux
11161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296971 13-Oct-2024 16:33
OldGeek:

 

Yes - for cellphone.

 

 

@OldGeek was this to one number only or many can you please provide more detail?

OldGeek
871 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297064 13-Oct-2024 22:48
@linux it was for one prepaid account only.  I intend to raise this as an issue when I get home.




MaxineN
Max
1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3297076 14-Oct-2024 04:34
OldGeek:

@linux it was for one prepaid account only.  I intend to raise this as an issue when I get home.



Don't do this!

Raise it now! So they can actually troubleshoot with you whilst you're overseas.




Linux
11161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297077 14-Oct-2024 05:23
@OldGeek As above raising the issue after getting home is pointless

The design engineer is actually on Geekzone this is why I asked for further detail

OldGeek
871 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297230 14-Oct-2024 14:22
My experience raising issues with 2D from overseas is not good.  I don't have the energy in these circumstances to take 2D on while travelling.  Although I was in Oz in this case, time zone differences can also be an issue.  With failed texts it is easy to swap to messaging apps as an alternative.




cb1

cb1
332 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3297793 15-Oct-2024 17:17
I also had this issue on a recent trip to Indonesia but on previous trips to Canada/Australia haven't had a problem. I'm not on a monthly plan which is required for roaming to kick in. Message said that I needed to have a plan to send a text.




Linux
11161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297794 15-Oct-2024 17:20
@SaltyNZ You aware of any issues with WiFi calling and sending of SMS with subscribers roaming?

 1 | 2
