Hi everyone, thought I’ll check if anyone might have any clues or suggestions on what’s going on/what I can do.

I’ve had issues with my account with the previous telco despite customer services telling me all is good (couldn’t buy add-ons, couldn't see usage, couldn’t “flex” my plan when I was on such a plan…) and eventually decided to give up (after 9 months!) and port my number over to 2degrees.

My number was disconnected from my previous telco last Thursday evening. It’s been 5 days (3 working days) since I’ve lost access to my number. 2D customer service on the phone confirmed that the number porting is still “in progress”, and that I’ll get an SMS to confirm when it’s done.

It doesn’t usually take this long, is it? The website says 2-24 hours. I’ve been unable to login to a few services that still relies on SMS for 2FA, but it’s not like I can cancel the port request now?

Cheers,

Kelvin