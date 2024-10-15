Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Reasonable time for a number port-in?
CalmStorm

36 posts

Geek


#317443 15-Oct-2024 19:11
Send private message

Hi everyone, thought I’ll check if anyone might have any clues or suggestions on what’s going on/what I can do.

 

I’ve had issues with my account with the previous telco despite customer services telling me all is good (couldn’t buy add-ons, couldn't see usage, couldn’t “flex” my plan when I was on such a plan…) and eventually decided to give up (after 9 months!) and port my number over to 2degrees.

 

My number was disconnected from my previous telco last Thursday evening. It’s been 5 days (3 working days) since I’ve lost access to my number. 2D customer service on the phone confirmed that the number porting is still “in progress”, and that I’ll get an SMS to confirm when it’s done.

 

It doesn’t usually take this long, is it? The website says 2-24 hours. I’ve been unable to login to a few services that still relies on SMS for 2FA, but it’s not like I can cancel the port request now?

 

Cheers,
Kelvin

Create new topic
Linux
11161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297841 15-Oct-2024 19:41
Send private message

@CalmStorm So you are porting into 2degrees GSP and who is the LSP?

 

A mobile number port should take only a few hours during business hours, Sounds like something was not selected correct when entering the porting details

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Linux
11161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297843 15-Oct-2024 19:45
Send private message

Last time this happened I was helping a family member port from OneNZ to 2degrees and OneNZ was not approving the port (in other words stuck on the LSP side)

 

2degrees need to raise the issue with OneNZ porting team and see why the port is stuck in progress

 

Do not try and cancel the port this will cause further issues you need to get the port completed

 

Call 2degrees and request they contact the 2degrees porting team to escalate to OnenZ porting team

CalmStorm

36 posts

Geek


  #3297845 15-Oct-2024 19:52
Send private message

Linux:

 

@CalmStorm So you are porting into 2degrees GSP and who is the LSP?

 

A mobile number port should take only a few hours during business hours, Sounds like something was not selected correct when entering the porting details

 

 

One NZ is the LSP. eSIM to eSIM port, if that matters? 2degrees data entry form demanded only 12-13 digits so dropped the 89 prefix and the “6401” as per one of their documentation…

 

Customer Service person said that the number is with 2degrees, but isn’t in my account. When escalated, was told it’s “in progress” and that I’ll just have to wait for the SMS confirmation 😕



Linux
11161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297848 15-Oct-2024 19:59
Send private message

I am not sure about eSIM ports but it must be the same process ' In Progress ' should be max 3 hours (I was across the porting project when introduced into NZ) 

 

So it must be ' Approved ' from the LSP side. Sounds like something gone belly up and I suspect 2degrees must be looking into the issue

Linux
11161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297850 15-Oct-2024 20:01
Send private message

@CalmStorm sent you a DM here on Geekzone

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright