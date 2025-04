Hi All,

I recently switched over to 2degrees Fibre and can't get the right configuration for my Mikrotik router to work.

In essence, I added a vlan 10 to ether 1 and a dhcp client. This worked, I was assigned an IP address and upstream dns servers and I can ping 1.1.1.1 from the router.

However, nothing on my LAN can reach out to the internet. I can't seem to figure out why this is.

I have uploaded my config as an attachment.

I am probably missing something obvious.

Thanks in advance,

Sec