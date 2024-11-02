Hi,
An elderly friend tells me she has signed onto internet fibre 100/300 plan with Technet Micro, a 2degrees partner.
I've never heard of them.
Should she be concerned?
Is it safe to stay with them?
Thanks.
it would be a 300/100 plan never heard of them
edit: Just done a Google on them and not really that cheap are you sure a 50/10 plan would be better suited for them?
Sorry yes, 300/100.
IMO 50/10 would probably suit as well.
The contract is for 12 months, $84/mth excl GST, first 3 months free.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
I have nothing against this company as I have never heard of them.
But why would your friend sign up with them instead of directly with 2degrees, or another larger ISP?
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
freitasm:
I have nothing against this company as I have never heard of them.
But why would your friend sign up with them instead of directly with 2degrees, or another larger ISP?
I hope to find out more about that on Monday.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
TrendNet Micro was recommended by Auckland Geeks.
That's good enough for me.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
It's actually not a bad deal, looks like from their website they just resell 2degrees (which will be fine) and cheaper than the big players
$84ex GST for 300/100 = $96.60 inc or $869.40 p/y if you take off the free months
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
kiwifidget:
TrendNet Micro was recommended by Auckland Geeks.
That's good enough for me.
Never heard of them before myself :D They prob get some referral fee :)
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
looks like a 2degrees network partner ...meaning a reseller of 2degrees services like me.. a virtual isp
Exclusive for Geekzone Members!
Get FREE SETUP & Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device too (NO-CGNAT) by default on all Hyperfibre & Max Fibre plans with Hyperline.co.nz powered by 2degrees
Hyperfibre plans available on Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz
xpd: Never heard of them before myself :D They prob get some referral fee :)
Exactly this ^^
If their internet use is low then you can even look into Skinny Jump. But contracting yourself in for 12 months to a lesser known ISP who doesn't appear to have too much on their site in my own opinion is a little risky. What happens if something happens with that provider or if the customer needs help? What is the help system like? Are they essentially contracting themselves to an IT provider for help going forward?
It's my opinion it's unnecessary risk especially if you're asking the question. It's worth double checking if they've got a phone line too but I would keep them with a larger ISP if it were me just for ease of support.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
michaelmurfy:
xpd: Never heard of them before myself :D They prob get some referral fee :)
Exactly this ^^
If their internet use is low then you can even look into Skinny Jump. But contracting yourself in for 12 months to a lesser known ISP who doesn't appear to have too much on their site in my own opinion is a little risky. What happens if something happens with that provider or if the customer needs help? What is the help system like? Are they essentially contracting themselves to an IT provider for help going forward?
It's my opinion it's unnecessary risk especially if you're asking the question. It's worth double checking if they've got a phone line too but I would keep them with a larger ISP if it were me just for ease of support.
2d has opened up a program for resellers through https://www.2degrees.nz/network-partners
and there is a layer of support that you can provide the customer who signed up through you via the portal like provisioning/usage/diagnostics/ contacting chorus etc and some API's this helps to help the customer if there is any assistance needed any level 3 stuff has to be contacted them directly through a dedicated line.. i do manage a small pool of customers this way
Exclusive for Geekzone Members!
Get FREE SETUP & Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device too (NO-CGNAT) by default on all Hyperfibre & Max Fibre plans with Hyperline.co.nz powered by 2degrees
Hyperfibre plans available on Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz
After a series of truly hideous customer service experiences with their previous larger ISP, perhaps this will be a good service for them.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
kiwifidget:
After a series of truly hideous customer service experiences with their previous larger ISP, perhaps this will be a good service for them.
Please report back
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.