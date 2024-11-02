Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Technet Micro as an ISP - any concerns??
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3320 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#317647 2-Nov-2024 16:02
Hi,

 

An elderly friend tells me she has signed onto internet fibre 100/300 plan with Technet Micro, a 2degrees partner.

 

I've never heard of them.

 

Should she be concerned?

 

Is it safe to stay with them?

 

Thanks.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Linux
11184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304373 2-Nov-2024 16:03
it would be a 300/100 plan never heard of them

 

edit: Just done a Google on them and not really that cheap are you sure a 50/10 plan would be better suited for them?

 
 
 
 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3320 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3304375 2-Nov-2024 16:14
Sorry yes, 300/100.

 

IMO 50/10 would probably suit as well.

 

The contract is for 12 months, $84/mth excl GST, first 3 months free.

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78965 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304381 2-Nov-2024 17:09
I have nothing against this company as I have never heard of them.

 

But why would your friend sign up with them instead of directly with 2degrees, or another larger ISP?




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3320 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3304383 2-Nov-2024 17:16
freitasm:

 

I have nothing against this company as I have never heard of them.

 

But why would your friend sign up with them instead of directly with 2degrees, or another larger ISP?

 

 

I hope to find out more about that on Monday. 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3320 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3305274 4-Nov-2024 15:48
TrendNet Micro was recommended by Auckland Geeks.

 

That's good enough for me.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

nztim
3688 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3305279 4-Nov-2024 16:27
It's actually not a bad deal, looks like from their website they just resell 2degrees (which will be fine) and cheaper than the big players

 

$84ex GST for 300/100 = $96.60 inc or $869.40 p/y if you take off the free months

 

  • 2degrees = $85p/m ($75 for 12 months) or $900 p/y
  • Quic = $85p/m or $1020 p/y
  • One = $96 p/m or $1152 p/y

 

 

 




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13685 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305313 4-Nov-2024 21:30
kiwifidget:

 

TrendNet Micro was recommended by Auckland Geeks.

 

That's good enough for me.

 

 

Never heard of them before myself :D They prob get some referral fee :)

 

 




aj6828
134 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3305314 4-Nov-2024 21:33
looks like a 2degrees network partner ...meaning a reseller of 2degrees services like me.. a virtual isp




michaelmurfy
meow
13174 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305345 4-Nov-2024 23:06
xpd: Never heard of them before myself :D They prob get some referral fee :)

 

Exactly this ^^

 

If their internet use is low then you can even look into Skinny Jump. But contracting yourself in for 12 months to a lesser known ISP who doesn't appear to have too much on their site in my own opinion is a little risky. What happens if something happens with that provider or if the customer needs help? What is the help system like? Are they essentially contracting themselves to an IT provider for help going forward?

 

It's my opinion it's unnecessary risk especially if you're asking the question. It's worth double checking if they've got a phone line too but I would keep them with a larger ISP if it were me just for ease of support.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78965 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305346 4-Nov-2024 23:13
I see nothing wrong with a business receiving a referral fee,, providing the service is worth it.

The question is really support, as mentioned above. Although larger ISPs don't necessarily provide better support - just look at the call centre stories we read.




aj6828
134 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3305347 4-Nov-2024 23:22
michaelmurfy:

 

xpd: Never heard of them before myself :D They prob get some referral fee :)

 

Exactly this ^^

 

If their internet use is low then you can even look into Skinny Jump. But contracting yourself in for 12 months to a lesser known ISP who doesn't appear to have too much on their site in my own opinion is a little risky. What happens if something happens with that provider or if the customer needs help? What is the help system like? Are they essentially contracting themselves to an IT provider for help going forward?

 

It's my opinion it's unnecessary risk especially if you're asking the question. It's worth double checking if they've got a phone line too but I would keep them with a larger ISP if it were me just for ease of support.

 

 

 

 

2d has opened up a program for resellers through https://www.2degrees.nz/network-partners

 

and there is a layer of support that you can provide the customer who signed up through you via the portal like provisioning/usage/diagnostics/ contacting chorus etc and some API's this helps to help the customer if there is any assistance needed any level 3 stuff has to be contacted them directly through a dedicated line.. i do manage a small pool of customers this way 




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3320 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3305444 5-Nov-2024 08:21
After a series of truly hideous customer service experiences with their previous larger ISP, perhaps this will be a good service for them.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

nztim
3688 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3305451 5-Nov-2024 08:30
kiwifidget:

 

After a series of truly hideous customer service experiences with their previous larger ISP, perhaps this will be a good service for them.

 

 

Please report back




