tehgerbil:

Hi Everyone,

I'd like to give a shout out to 2Degrees support, we had a P1 outage this morning and the main Engineer I communicated with frankly provided some of the best support I've ever had from an ISP and their colleague who I spoke with briefly was also highly competent and experienced.



They swiftly ascertained the issue lay with our fibre provider, and once escalated the service was restored less than 20 minutes.

What stood out was their communication which was exemplary in timely updates within promised timeframes and providing the concise and accurate 'what happens next' resolution steps clearly borne from experience.

If you read Geekzone (and you probably do) it's a pleasure to sing your praises and appreciate you're an asset to 2Degrees.