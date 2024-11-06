Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Awesome support from 2Degrees.
tehgerbil

1102 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#317687 6-Nov-2024 09:47
Send private message

Hi Everyone,

 

I'd like to give a shout out to 2Degrees support, we had a P1 outage this morning and the main Engineer I communicated with frankly provided some of the best support I've ever had from an ISP and their colleague who I spoke with briefly was also highly competent and experienced. 

They swiftly ascertained the issue lay with our fibre provider, and once escalated the service was restored less than 20 minutes.

 

What stood out was their communication which was exemplary in timely updates within promised timeframes and providing the concise and accurate 'what happens next' resolution steps clearly borne from experience.

 

If you read Geekzone (and you probably do) it's a pleasure to sing your praises and appreciate you're an asset to 2Degrees.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13783 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305792 6-Nov-2024 09:53
Send private message

No offense to anyone, just a view....

 

Are you on a business plan...... sounds like you are. Business users would expect better support as they pay for it. 

 

Standard consumer is different. IMHO anyway.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 



Handsomedan
7326 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3305798 6-Nov-2024 10:39
Send private message

Always good to see praise where it's due. 

 

 

 

We don't see enough of the positive stuff, in my opinion. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1929 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305884 6-Nov-2024 12:27
Send private message

tehgerbil:

 

If you read Geekzone (and you probably do) it's a pleasure to sing your praises and appreciate you're an asset to 2Degrees.

 

 

 

 

Thank you @tehgerbil, I have passed your message onto the teams, which generated a few smiles :-) 

 

 

 

 

