Hi, I'm going over to Europe soon and have been booking various activities. I have an Orcon email webmail address. Over time I noticed that I wasn't receiving a number of confirmation emails or emails to validate my my identity. I also from time to time I don't receive emails that I send to myself. I have read that Spam Titan filtering can impact this and thought I would log in and have a look. However when I try to log into Spam Titan it asks me to enter the one time password shown on your device you registered 2fa with. This is my issue, I have never registered 2fa with Orcon or Spam Titan, and therefore I do not have a code to enter. I have a current ticket open with Orcon but its been nearly a week without progress, so thought I would come here to see if any knowledgeable experts can point me in a direction that may help? Is there somewhere that I can register 2fa?

Thanks for your time.