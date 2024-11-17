Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)High latency issues
eong

100 posts

Master Geek


#317807 17-Nov-2024 18:08
Since 3 months ago, I have beren expereiencing high latency issues from time to time. Here is the screenshot of my UDM pro issue records. 

 

I sent this image and a short description to support@2degreesbroadband.co.nz and ask for help. I was speechless when I saw the reply from the suport team (check the second image I attached). 

 

--------------

 

If you have a complaint about your electricity services, please contact us to access our free complaints process. If we cannot resolve your complaint, you can contact Utilities Disputes, a free and independent dispute resolution service, on 0800 22 33 40 or go to www.utilitiesdisputes.co.nz.

 

--------------

 

 

Jiriteach
1120 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309937 17-Nov-2024 18:17
Looks like those are from a Unifi Controller? They are not accurate or trustworthy.
You really need to setup something like Smokeping.

UI’s implementation is very sensitive and prone to lots of false positives.
I see those messages every day yet my Smokeping tells me otherwise.

On the response from 2D - looks automated but not a great response!




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal



RunningMan
8978 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309938 17-Nov-2024 18:20
And what is the latency? Where are you measuring to? What did it used to be?

Linux
11458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309948 17-Nov-2024 19:44
@eong If you sent 2degrees support what you posted above they could add zero value

 

That could be a false positive from your UDM pro



eong

100 posts

Master Geek


  #3309979 18-Nov-2024 00:17
The point is: I am asking latency about network, but the answer is about electricity.  😅

 

I do not think those are all false positive. It was completely fine before Sep. And I did have network issues on 11th, Nov. I was in an online meeting when it happened. 

Linux
11458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309980 18-Nov-2024 01:31
We get the point about the 2degrees response and electricity

You still emailed them with a screenshot out of your UDM pro that would mean absolutely nothing to the staff members for a start

eong

100 posts

Master Geek


  #3310311 18-Nov-2024 18:03
Linux: We get the point about the 2degrees response and electricity

You still emailed them with a screenshot out of your UDM pro that would mean absolutely nothing to the staff members for a start

 

 

 

Trust me, I didn't just send the screenshot. I send the image with a paragraph to explain what happened. I didn't include it in the post because it contains my personal informaiton.

 

I guess no one reads carefully nowadays. I should send a video probally. 😂

RunningMan
8978 posts

Uber Geek


  #3310313 18-Nov-2024 18:33
So are you wanting help with an issue, or just venting about the email you had?

 

People are reading carefully, but can't see any detail about the problem.

 
 
 
 

eong

100 posts

Master Geek


  #3310315 18-Nov-2024 18:54
RunningMan:

 

So are you wanting help with an issue, or just venting about the email you had?

 

People are reading carefully, but can't see any detail about the problem.

 

 

Venting is not accurate. I was just laughing at the quality of the customer service. 

 

When I say "read carefully", I mean the customer service from 2D.

 

Disconnecting for a few mins doesn't impact me that much. I still have a second fibre connection.

 

I was just curious about what happened since Sep, so I sent the email. After seeing that reply, I was thinking someone here might have similar problem like me, and can answer my question directly. Or someone from 2D has more information about what's happening in my region. 

 

It looks like I have to run smokeping for quite a while to provide more information. 🙂

