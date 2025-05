bigmacpaddy: I dont like that it has merged my mobile accounts with my old 2degrees broadband account that is no longer in use.

This. Our mobile account (three phones) is under my wife's name, and our broadband is under my name. My email has access to my wife's account.

Now, broadband shows whether I log in with my wife's email or mine. This is interesting because I never gave her access to the broadband account. This happens in both the app and on the web—I just tested it.

That's ok.

But my email has access to my mother-in-law's broadband, too. Her account is an option in the app, even when logging under my wife's email.

It's not impossible to manage, and I'm ok because it's easier to login to one account (or the other) but it's a weird consolidation.