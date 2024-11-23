Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Roaming in Greece.. Fail
danielparker

222 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317878 23-Nov-2024 00:02
Send private message

I am on the Business Choice $68 Endless Plan.

 

I was in Greece for 4 days about a week ago.. the first two days were perfect on the $8 roaming.. The last two barely worked. I took a screenshot (attached) of my available networks, and two were marked (Forbidden) so I guess that is what the issue was.

 

When I moved countries, it was OK again.. (Germany, Vietnam, Hong Kong).. so it was local in some way..

 

I will most likely end up in Greece again a couple of times next year.. so want to avoid this again. 

 

Feel free to ping anyone from 2degrees that might be able to provide insite to this.. I can provide whatever to the appropriate party.. 

 

Daniel

 

Create new topic
cokemaster
Exited
4922 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312092 23-Nov-2024 00:07
Send private message

Normally setting it to automatically select network will be fine. 
Alternatively, suggest attaching to 4G networks as opposed to 2G - your performance will be vastly improved. 




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
danielparker

222 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312094 23-Nov-2024 00:24
Send private message

It was set to automatic.. I only set to manual to see what networks were 'out there' for the purposes of the screen shot.

 

Daniel

Linux
11237 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312097 23-Nov-2024 06:11
Send private message

Avoiding a roaming issue again is impossible when you fully understand how roaming works end to end. You have soooo many things in between the 2 networks that can go wrong

Many faults require hours of investigation at the signaling level

When a issue happens it is best to try and force a manual network selection to a carrier due to roaming steering this could take a number of attempts to attach to a carrier

Create new topic





