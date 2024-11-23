danielparker

I am on the Business Choice $68 Endless Plan.

I was in Greece for 4 days about a week ago.. the first two days were perfect on the $8 roaming.. The last two barely worked. I took a screenshot (attached) of my available networks, and two were marked (Forbidden) so I guess that is what the issue was.

When I moved countries, it was OK again.. (Germany, Vietnam, Hong Kong).. so it was local in some way..

I will most likely end up in Greece again a couple of times next year.. so want to avoid this again.

Feel free to ping anyone from 2degrees that might be able to provide insite to this.. I can provide whatever to the appropriate party..

Daniel