As of about the last two months, when I click on an Orcon's SpamTitan quarantined email to see it's body contents, it times out and returns "This site can't be reached".

Is anyone else experiencing this?

I've logged an incident with Orcon about two months ago but they haven't got back with an answer yet.

I've had the same result with Chrome, Firefox, Edge and on more than one PC - all latest updates.