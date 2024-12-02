Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees $26 Black Friday Plan
cleggy2

166 posts

Master Geek


#317970 2-Dec-2024 13:09
Hi all.

I would like to know it this is a good deal? I am with Skinny on the $17 monthly.

https://www.2degrees.nz/mobile-plans/prepay?tab-select=monthly&productId=1-42MKHY

The $26 2D deal comes with 10Gb of carryover data.

Cheers

 1 | 2 | 3
Qazzy03
449 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3315157 2-Dec-2024 14:14
I would say kogan
https://www.kogan.com/nz/koganmobile/

And mighty moblie are better deals imo.

 
 
 
 

cleggy2

166 posts

Master Geek


  #3315175 2-Dec-2024 15:32
I saw the kogan deal, but I'm not keen to pay up front.

Asteros
212 posts

Master Geek


  #3315180 2-Dec-2024 15:50
I guess the Skinny deal is better because it is cheaper than the 2degrees deal?



Batman
Mad Scientist
29705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315189 2-Dec-2024 16:22
cleggy2: Hi all.

I would like to know it this is a good deal? I am with Skinny on the $17 monthly.

https://www.2degrees.nz/mobile-plans/prepay?tab-select=monthly&productId=1-42MKHY

The $26 2D deal comes with 10Gb of carryover data.

Cheers


 

very good deal!

 

but how long will it last? will the data drop back to what it was next month of 10GB forever?

Batman
Mad Scientist
29705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315196 2-Dec-2024 17:03
Batman:

 

very good deal!

 

but how long will it last? will the data drop back to what it was next month of 10GB forever?

 

 

anyone knows? serious question ... i'm keen

Linux
11270 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315311 2-Dec-2024 21:25
@Batman No the data bundle size stays the same it is the plan that is half price

jnimmo
1096 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315313 2-Dec-2024 21:28
T&C’s imply no expiry unless you let the renewal lapse



Linux
11270 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315315 2-Dec-2024 21:35
jnimmo: T&C’s imply no expiry unless you let the renewal lapse


oh it is the prepaid offer sorry

jnimmo
1096 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315317 2-Dec-2024 21:41
$26 Black Friday Prepay Plan:

Available to buy 22.11.24 - 08.12.24. Plan expires indefinitely if it’s not renewed each month. Plan auto renews monthly with enough credit. Minimum $10 Top Up applies.

Plan cannot be repurchased if it has expired. Standard NZ and Aussie mins and person to person text, excl. premium rate numbers (e.g. short codes). Calls rounded up to the next minute. NZ data usage only. Excludes picture messages & video calls, standard rates apply. We reserve the right to amend or cancel this offer at any time.

CYaBro
4553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3315319 2-Dec-2024 21:48
Batman:

Batman:


very good deal!


but how long will it last? will the data drop back to what it was next month of 10GB forever?



anyone knows? serious question ... i'm keen



From what I can make out it will last as long as you keep renewing every month.
If you miss a month then it will end and you can’t get it back.




Batman
Mad Scientist
29705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315320 2-Dec-2024 21:51
does 2D have auto renew with credit card direct debit?

Linux
11270 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315322 2-Dec-2024 21:58
Batman:

 

does 2D have auto renew with credit card direct debit?

 

 

@Batman Yes as per the website / Google search ' 2degrees auto top up ' you have more than one option

cleggy2

166 posts

Master Geek


  #3315398 3-Dec-2024 07:44
In a complete about turn, I went with the kogan deal. With the extra large deal it will cost only $20.42 per month with 32Gb per month. No more having to turn off my data button with that amount!

Linux
11270 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315399 3-Dec-2024 07:49
Why would anyone disable mobile data is beyond me these days

It actually causes issues

cleggy2

166 posts

Master Geek


  #3315400 3-Dec-2024 08:07
I know. But if I was low on data, I would turn off data and wait till I had a wifi connection.

I was on Skinny $17 plan with 1.50Gb rollover data.

 1 | 2 | 3
