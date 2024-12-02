Hi all.
I would like to know it this is a good deal? I am with Skinny on the $17 monthly.
https://www.2degrees.nz/mobile-plans/prepay?tab-select=monthly&productId=1-42MKHY
The $26 2D deal comes with 10Gb of carryover data.
Cheers
very good deal!
but how long will it last? will the data drop back to what it was next month of 10GB forever?
jnimmo: T&C’s imply no expiry unless you let the renewal lapse
does 2D have auto renew with credit card direct debit?