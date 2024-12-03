Preussisch

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
General 2 Degrees help for new customer
#317975 3-Dec-2024 08:07
I sent 2 degrees an email last week about a new sign up, but got no reply, then remembered when I reported a fault discussed in another thread here it took 5 weeks to get a reply which was a script cut and paste and no help at all and no interest in investigating. But that's ok.

The question I had for them was if I sign up for a new on account plan, but the phone is out of stock for 6 weeks, then will application basically be paused until phone arrives back into stock, or does the plan start when I sign up and effectively I'll pay first 2 months plan and maybe only get a week of use by time phone is sent to me?

They have a current offer of first 6 months charges are half price, so $80 plan becomes $40... So where do I stand with above scenario... Will it apply because I "signed up" prior to 8/12, or will I get boned waiting 6 weeks only to be told it won't apply because it wasn't active before that date?

But in absence of answers to those 2 questions, I decided to hope for the best and sign up last night. It went through the whole application process and at one stage a thing flashed up my application was approved, then afterwards took me to payment of the $49 for the phone (which is now showing up in internet banking), however after the payment screen was completed I got the screenshot I'll try add here... So now not sure if the application has gone through or not.

I want to sign up for 4G broadband too, and get the $10 discount for having both services, however I can't do that until my mobile on account is showing in the system... And not expecting any hurdles... I scheduled the disconnection of my One NZ broadband for 7 days time. Oh dear. Maybe if I'm waiting 6 weeks for the phone, it might be several months until I can get the broadband linked up.




  #3315418 3-Dec-2024 08:57
Would suggest ringing them , if not a good response pop into a 2dgrees shop

 
 
 
 

  #3315431 3-Dec-2024 09:22
Stu1: Would suggest ringing them , if not a good response pop into a 2dgrees shop


That's helpful, I hadn't thought of that.

  #3315568 3-Dec-2024 18:00
In the meantime, if anyone would like to chime in with actual helpful advice it would be much appreciated.



  #3315618 3-Dec-2024 18:26
Preussisch: if anyone would like to chime in with actual helpful advice .

 

  #3315625 3-Dec-2024 19:03
Preussisch: In the meantime, if anyone would like to chime in with actual helpful advice it would be much appreciated.

 

How is that not helpful? Obviously you can't be bothered doing that, so why should anyone be bothered to help you? it seems like something a customer service representative can help you sort out on the phone

 

Not a great attitude for someone so new here.

  #3315632 3-Dec-2024 19:36
What email address did you email 2degrees on?

  #3315773 4-Dec-2024 00:27
This isn't official support.

 

Go via their official support channels. Calling them is going to be your quickest option.




