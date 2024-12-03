Preussisch

I sent 2 degrees an email last week about a new sign up, but got no reply, then remembered when I reported a fault discussed in another thread here it took 5 weeks to get a reply which was a script cut and paste and no help at all and no interest in investigating. But that's ok.
The question I had for them was if I sign up for a new on account plan, but the phone is out of stock for 6 weeks, then will application basically be paused until phone arrives back into stock, or does the plan start when I sign up and effectively I'll pay first 2 months plan and maybe only get a week of use by time phone is sent to me?
They have a current offer of first 6 months charges are half price, so $80 plan becomes $40... So where do I stand with above scenario... Will it apply because I "signed up" prior to 8/12, or will I get boned waiting 6 weeks only to be told it won't apply because it wasn't active before that date?
But in absence of answers to those 2 questions, I decided to hope for the best and sign up last night. It went through the whole application process and at one stage a thing flashed up my application was approved, then afterwards took me to payment of the $49 for the phone (which is now showing up in internet banking), however after the payment screen was completed I got the screenshot I'll try add here... So now not sure if the application has gone through or not.
I want to sign up for 4G broadband too, and get the $10 discount for having both services, however I can't do that until my mobile on account is showing in the system... And not expecting any hurdles... I scheduled the disconnection of my One NZ broadband for 7 days time. Oh dear. Maybe if I'm waiting 6 weeks for the phone, it might be several months until I can get the broadband linked up.