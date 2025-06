Hi Everyone,

I got a new router (asus rt axe 7800) for my current 2 Degrees fibre 900 plan.

I tried to do the setup stuff by connecting the modern Lan1 port with the router's 1G WAN port. But the 1G WAN light keeps turning red and it says the router doesn't connect with the internet in the admin page.

note that ONT is a Nokia G-1425-A provided by Chrous, please advise if there are any special settings I shall change.

Many thanks!