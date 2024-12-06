Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees latency spikes at night
olivernz

#318010 6-Dec-2024 10:17
Hello

 

I have these going on nearly every night (300/100 plan fibre):

 

 

Time is 2:05-6:00AM. Internet traffic is minimal:

 

I cannot find anything network internal or on the UDM Pro that would cause that. Anyone else have this phenomenon?

 

I'll install a separate monitor today to see if this is a reporting fluke or real.

 

One other issue I have that doesn't quite concern me but may be related is that on the upload I only get 90Mbit/s and not the full 100. When I reboot the ONT it will go to 100 for about a day and then drops back to 90.

 

Cheers Oliver

CYaBro
  #3317477 6-Dec-2024 10:37
Not seeing anything like that here (UDM SE).

 

You just using the default latency test server in your UDM Pro?




olivernz

  #3317482 6-Dec-2024 11:01
CYaBro:

 

You just using the default latency test server in your UDM Pro?

 

 

Yes. As I said I'll need to install something that will give me a second opinion.

Linux
  #3317484 6-Dec-2024 11:10
If you are getting 90Mbps or 100Mbps per second it is not a issue / fault



olivernz

  #3317485 6-Dec-2024 11:44
Just remembered I have separate monitoring going (uptime-kuma ping to 1.1.1.1)

 

 

And 1 week view

 

SirYohnny
  #3317780 7-Dec-2024 12:12
Getting same issue,

However not only am i getting latency, i am also getting packet loss, ERR connection / taking a min to resolve Trademe and load. Happens at 5pm,  happens at 5 am, a bit lost. Only thing i can think of is its ONT to ISP.

Have tried different DNS, backup router which worked fine 6 months ago, has same issue on every device, wired or wireless.

Issue started when i moved from Orcon to 2degrees. Happened day one and has happened every day (3 weeks with 2 degrees)


Tech support is the same,  its your modem...   its not.

olivernz

  #3318265 9-Dec-2024 09:43
@SirYohnny

I have seen it happen several times. But it tends to go away again. I know Chorus does regular speed tests of each connection monthly but that doesn't take that long. I also get packet loss. Haven't called 2degrees yet (it's a pain getting past support to technical). 

 

It's gone again now.

 

saf

saf
  #3318270 9-Dec-2024 10:00
Given the time of morning (2am), I would say this hints to provider planned works.

 

Looking at 2D's network status page, and searching for either "05/12" or "06/12", there's quite a lot of 2Degrees works taking place which 2am would be within.

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/business/network-status




BMarquis
  #3318278 9-Dec-2024 10:39
" I know Chorus does regular speed tests of each connection monthly but that doesn't take that long."
Chorus doesn't do that, no.

I agree with @saf this looks like 2Degrees or someone else's maintenance overnight on a couple of nights that week. Where the result was whatever you are testing to went to Aus instead of staying in NZ.

 

Basically the redundancy of the internet did its job.

olivernz

  #3318280 9-Dec-2024 10:55
@BMarquis sorry "speedtest" may be the wrong term but they do do regular line tests.

 

But yeah it looks like maintenance and judging from the latency that is exactly what happened. Thanks for that. It's good having the link to the change register. Didn't know they listed them out specifically. I was getting annoyed as it was starting to happen more than I was used to and every time my monitoring acts up and I start debugging my networ 😬🤣

BMarquis
  #3318282 9-Dec-2024 11:00
olivernz:

 

@BMarquis sorry "speedtest" may be the wrong term but they do do regular line tests.

 

But yeah it looks like maintenance and judging from the latency that is exactly what happened. Thanks for that. It's good having the link to the change register. Didn't know they listed them out specifically. I was getting annoyed as it was starting to happen more than I was used to and every time my monitoring acts up and I start debugging my networ 😬🤣

 



Just to set the record straight - no, Chorus doesn't do regular tests of all connections. We don't do any testing like that which would impact services.

I think you are fighting a loosing battle to try and understand the cause for overnight (or even day time), short term, latency shifts.
LFCs, RSPs, IX's and content providers/CDNs are always performing maintenance or routing changes and may or may not tell end users.
e.g if cloudflare shifted 1.1.1.1 to Oz for a bit for whatever reason - you would probably never know why, might not find a record of it and you might not even notice it.

olivernz

  #3318295 9-Dec-2024 12:32
Ok, I'll concede. When I was working there they were running regular tests. Admittedly a while ago. 

 

Yeah the shape shows against several different sites that get tested so unlikely to be a provider of something. And you're right, unlikely to get an answer for this but I think I have enough above to exclude my own network. Which means I can relax ;-)

olivernz

  #3320255 13-Dec-2024 19:03
Hmmmm.... so, called 2degrees and they checked the ONT and apparently it's the ethernet cable between the Ont and the UDM Pro. Now that'd be a 1st but there's lots going on in my 19" rack so there could be a lot of interference. I have now put ion a fat shielded cable. Let's see if that makes a diff.

 

 

CYaBro
  #3320265 13-Dec-2024 19:44
There was a latency spike last night around 10pm.





timmmay
  #3320283 13-Dec-2024 20:37
olivernz:

 

Hmmmm.... so, called 2degrees and they checked the ONT and apparently it's the ethernet cable between the Ont and the UDM Pro. Now that'd be a 1st but there's lots going on in my 19" rack so there could be a lot of interference. I have now put ion a fat shielded cable. Let's see if that makes a diff.

 

 

I had one of those little ethernet patch cables fail once. It failed completely though, rather than increasing latency.

olivernz

  #3320295 13-Dec-2024 22:11
If -and that's a very big IF- the cable was the cause it won't actually be the cable but interference from powerlines etc. So the cable isn't bust just not shielded enough. But I honestly need to see it to believe it. I have never ever come across such a beast. Not even in big DCs. But I can be converted ;-)

