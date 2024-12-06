Hello

I have these going on nearly every night (300/100 plan fibre):

Time is 2:05-6:00AM. Internet traffic is minimal:



I cannot find anything network internal or on the UDM Pro that would cause that. Anyone else have this phenomenon?

I'll install a separate monitor today to see if this is a reporting fluke or real.

One other issue I have that doesn't quite concern me but may be related is that on the upload I only get 90Mbit/s and not the full 100. When I reboot the ONT it will go to 100 for about a day and then drops back to 90.

Cheers Oliver