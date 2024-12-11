Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2 Degrees Roaming in USA
#318063 11-Dec-2024 15:06
Have family gone to the USA.  They are on 2 Degrees but when they turned the mobile on it automatically connected to Verizon.  It hasn't charged them the $8 per day roaming fee or given them access to the network and their roaming data.

 

They have international data roaming switched on and it worked perfectly in transit via Fiji yesterday.  They have Samsung Galaxy A13 4G phones.

 

The 2 Degrees website says their roaming partners are AT&T and UnionTel but they can't see either of these options in network providers on their phones.  

 

Any help is appreciated

 1 | 2
  #3319299 11-Dec-2024 15:09
Just confirming when they action a manual network selection they do not see any other carriers to select or they can't select another carrier?



  #3319300 11-Dec-2024 15:10
They will need to ensure they connect to one of the supported roaming networks, otherwise no, it won't work.




  #3319301 11-Dec-2024 15:11
Thanks - they cannot see any other options to connect to



  #3319305 11-Dec-2024 15:40
MelWyl77:

 

Thanks - they cannot see any other options to connect to

 

 

Are they aware of the correct process to action a manual network selection on the handset?

  #3319306 11-Dec-2024 15:45
I believe AT&T uses band 17, which is not listed in the specs for that phone.

  #3319309 11-Dec-2024 15:51
Behodar:

I believe AT&T uses band 17, which is not listed in the specs for that phone.



Good spotting!

  #3319311 11-Dec-2024 15:55
Android, VoLTE Profiles, I am not going to repeat what I have said a gazillion times before




  #3319315 11-Dec-2024 16:11
nztim - any chance you could post a link to another post?  Sorry non-tech mum trying to help out her kids over there.  They have switched on VoLTE calls, data roaming on, network (tried both auto connect and manual).  Is there some other setup needed?

  #3319317 11-Dec-2024 16:21
MelWyl77:

 

nztim - any chance you could post a link to another post?  Sorry non-tech mum trying to help out her kids over there.  They have switched on VoLTE calls, data roaming on, network (tried both auto connect and manual).  Is there some other setup needed?

 

 

@MelWyl77 Read the post above done by @Behodar if the handset does not support the correct band/s it will not see the roaming carrier

  #3319326 11-Dec-2024 16:48
MelWyl77:

nztim - any chance you could post a link to another post?  Sorry non-tech mum trying to help out her kids over there.  They have switched on VoLTE calls, data roaming on, network (tried both auto connect and manual).  Is there some other setup needed?



He just means that if the manufacturer doesn’t provide profile updates then the phone won’t connect either.

Regardless the phone itself doesn’t support band 17 so won’t be able to connect anyway.

  #3319328 11-Dec-2024 16:53
Thanks for the explanation.  Okay so they can't connect to AT&T - how would I find out if there is a provider they would be able to connect through if they were to buy a SIM and data?  Or would that be the same for all providers and the phones will just not work in the US at all?  They don't need to make calls or text but need data if possible.  

 

I thought we had done all the checks because their phones are VoLTE capable they would work over there regardless of network :(

  #3319334 11-Dec-2024 17:14
MelWyl77:

 

Thanks for the explanation.  Okay so they can't connect to AT&T - how would I find out if there is a provider they would be able to connect through if they were to buy a SIM and data?  Or would that be the same for all providers and the phones will just not work in the US at all?  They don't need to make calls or text but need data if possible.  

 

I thought we had done all the checks because their phones are VoLTE capable they would work over there regardless of network :(

 

 

 

 

Might work on Verizon if you buy a local SIM. It appears to support Band 5.




  #3319335 11-Dec-2024 17:15
What the phone supports:

 

  • 4G FDD LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700)
  • 4G TDD LTE B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)

What the providers support

 

https://www.phonearena.com/news/Cheat-sheet-which-4G-LTE-bands-do-AT-T-Verizon-T-Mobile-and-Sprint-use-in-the-USA_id77933 

 

doesnt look that good

  #3319340 11-Dec-2024 18:33
SpartanVXL:
MelWyl77:

nztim - any chance you could post a link to another post?  Sorry non-tech mum trying to help out her kids over there.  They have switched on VoLTE calls, data roaming on, network (tried both auto connect and manual).  Is there some other setup needed?



He just means that if the manufacturer doesn’t provide profile updates then the phone won’t connect either.

Regardless the phone itself doesn’t support band 17 so won’t be able to connect anyway.


And if it does not have the host carriers VoLTE profile it will pass data but wont be able to make/recieve calls or txts




  #3319434 12-Dec-2024 06:48
A quick google shows the A13 supports esim, so https://www.airalo.com/ is a viable solution.

