Have family gone to the USA. They are on 2 Degrees but when they turned the mobile on it automatically connected to Verizon. It hasn't charged them the $8 per day roaming fee or given them access to the network and their roaming data.

They have international data roaming switched on and it worked perfectly in transit via Fiji yesterday. They have Samsung Galaxy A13 4G phones.

The 2 Degrees website says their roaming partners are AT&T and UnionTel but they can't see either of these options in network providers on their phones.

Any help is appreciated