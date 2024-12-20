Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)IPv6 Connectivity Issues?
#318150 20-Dec-2024 19:58
I've been having problems connecting to my servers from my 2degrees UFB:

 

~> ping6 mail.oriontransfer.net
 
PING6(56=40+8+8 bytes) 2404:4404:3729:5300:2d08:8272:a189:f6a2 --> 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750
 
16 bytes from 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750, icmp_seq=0 hlim=57 time=47.634 ms
 
16 bytes from 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750, icmp_seq=1 hlim=57 time=44.477 ms
 
16 bytes from 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750, icmp_seq=2 hlim=57 time=46.439 ms
 
16 bytes from 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750, icmp_seq=3 hlim=57 time=44.814 ms
 
^C
 
--- mail.oriontransfer.net ping6 statistics ---
 
4 packets transmitted, 4 packets received, 0.0% packet loss
 
round-trip min/avg/max/std-dev = 44.477/45.841/47.634/1.274 ms
 
 
~> ping6 www.oriontransfer.net
 
PING6(56=40+8+8 bytes) 2404:4404:3729:5300:2d08:8272:a189:f6a2 --> 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b
 
^C
 
--- www.oriontransfer.net ping6 statistics ---
 
4 packets transmitted, 0 packets received, 100.0% packet loss
 
 
~> ssh mail.oriontransfer.net -- ping -6 www.oriontransfer.net
 
PING www.oriontransfer.net (2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b) 56 data bytes
 
64 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: icmp_seq=1 ttl=52 time=136 ms
 
64 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: icmp_seq=2 ttl=52 time=136 ms
 
64 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: icmp_seq=3 ttl=52 time=136 ms
 
^C⏎  
 

 

So the servers can see each other, but from my 2degrees connection, I can only see mail.oriontransfer.net.

 

Wondering if anyone else is able to confirm the above?

  #3322896 20-Dec-2024 20:35
2degrees Fiber, Wellington

 

ping -6 www.oriontransfer.net

 

Pinging www.oriontransfer.net [2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: time=158ms
Reply from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: time=165ms
Reply from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: time=163ms
Reply from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: time=163ms

 

Ping statistics for 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 158ms, Maximum = 165ms, Average = 162ms



  #3322900 20-Dec-2024 20:58
Okay, even more generic:

 

> ping6 speedtest.singapore.linode.com
 
PING6(56=40+8+8 bytes) 2404:4404:3729:5300:2d08:8272:a189:f6a2 --> 2400:8901::f03c:91ff:fe84:541d
 
16 bytes from 2400:8901::f03c:91ff:fe84:541d, icmp_seq=0 hlim=50 time=257.372 ms
 
^C
 
--- speedtest-1.sin1.sg.prod.linode.com ping6 statistics ---
 
1 packets transmitted, 1 packets received, 0.0% packet loss
 
round-trip min/avg/max/std-dev = 257.372/257.372/257.372/nan ms
 
 
> ping6 speedtest.dallas.linode.com
 
PING6(56=40+8+8 bytes) 2404:4404:3729:5300:2d08:8272:a189:f6a2 --> 2600:3c00::f03c:91ff:feae:603
 
^C
 
--- speedtest-1.rin1.us.prod.linode.com ping6 statistics ---
 
6 packets transmitted, 0 packets received, 100.0% packet loss
 

 

Would this be a routing issue?

  #3328161 6-Jan-2025 11:46
I'm on Orcon and I'm also getting odd ipv6 issues

 

 

 

--- ipv6.google.com ping statistics ---
72 packets transmitted, 60 received, 16.6667% packet loss, time 71304ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 25.296/25.598/26.445/0.277 ms

 

 

 

--- www.oriontransfer.net ping statistics ---
15 packets transmitted, 11 received, 26.6667% packet loss, time 14299ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 146.804/192.455/646.827/143.684 ms

 

 

 

It is very sporadic. I have periods of high success and then periods with massive issues.

 

It only appears to be a major issue within my own network, If I use ping6 from my  freshtomato router everything appears to be ok.




  #3328180 6-Jan-2025 12:02
From 2degrees UFB, Wellington:

 

 

Pinging ipv6.l.google.com [2404:6800:4006:809::200e] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 2404:6800:4006:809::200e: time=36ms 
Reply from 2404:6800:4006:809::200e: time=35ms 
Reply from 2404:6800:4006:809::200e: time=35ms 
Reply from 2404:6800:4006:809::200e: time=35ms 
 
Ping statistics for 2404:6800:4006:809::200e:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 35ms, Maximum = 36ms, Average = 35ms
 
Pinging www.oriontransfer.net [2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: time=158ms 
Reply from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: time=157ms 
Reply from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: time=157ms 
Reply from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: time=158ms 
 
Ping statistics for 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 157ms, Maximum = 158ms, Average = 157ms
 




  #3328201 6-Jan-2025 12:34
Another test with lowered MTU of 1492

 

 

 

--- speedtest.singapore.linode.com ping statistics ---
896 packets transmitted, 276 received, 69.1964% packet loss, time 910595ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 231.158/328.181/2176.515/332.449 ms, pipe 3




  #3328203 6-Jan-2025 12:37
For what it's worth, Quic, Whakatane:

 

% ping6 www.oriontransfer.net            
 
PING6(56=40+8+8 bytes) 2407:8b00:1169:fe00:854f:34c2:a247:28c5 --> 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b
 
16 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b, icmp_seq=0 hlim=52 time=151.609 ms
 
16 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b, icmp_seq=1 hlim=52 time=151.863 ms
 
16 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b, icmp_seq=2 hlim=52 time=152.263 ms
 
16 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b, icmp_seq=3 hlim=52 time=152.780 ms
 
--- www.oriontransfer.net ping6 statistics ---
 
4 packets transmitted, 4 packets received, 0.0% packet loss
 
round-trip min/avg/max/std-dev = 151.609/152.129/152.780/0.442 ms
 
 
% ping6 speedtest.dallas.linode.com
 
PING6(56=40+8+8 bytes) 2407:8b00:1169:fe00:854f:34c2:a247:28c5 --> 2600:3c00::f03c:91ff:feae:603
 
16 bytes from 2600:3c00::f03c:91ff:feae:603, icmp_seq=0 hlim=48 time=184.648 ms
 
16 bytes from 2600:3c00::f03c:91ff:feae:603, icmp_seq=1 hlim=48 time=183.798 ms
 
16 bytes from 2600:3c00::f03c:91ff:feae:603, icmp_seq=2 hlim=48 time=183.345 ms
 
16 bytes from 2600:3c00::f03c:91ff:feae:603, icmp_seq=3 hlim=48 time=183.278 ms
 
--- speedtest-1.rin1.us.prod.linode.com ping6 statistics ---
 
4 packets transmitted, 4 packets received, 0.0% packet loss
 
round-trip min/avg/max/std-dev = 183.278/183.767/184.648/0.546 ms

  #3329897 10-Jan-2025 09:44
@openmedia if you are having issues from within your network, but not directly from your router, it might suggest that the issues are within your own network?

 

@freitasm do you have a dynamic or static IPv6?

 

I am getting no where with 2Degrees technical support, despite them actually seemingly confirming the issue:

 

 

Oriontransfer.net is down for everyone. They cannot ping it either.

 

The speedtest.fremont.linode.com does not have compatibility with IPV6.

 

 

I replied explaining the fact they cannot connect to Fremont with IPv6 might be an indicator that they've found the issue, but was ignored.

 
 
 
 

  #3329901 10-Jan-2025 09:54
I have a static IPv4 and a static /56 IPv6.




  #3329903 10-Jan-2025 10:03
ioquatix:

 

I am getting no where with 2Degrees technical support, despite them actually seemingly confirming the issue:

 

 

Oriontransfer.net is down for everyone. They cannot ping it either.

 

The speedtest.fremont.linode.com does not have compatibility with IPV6.

 

 

I replied explaining the fact they cannot connect to Fremont with IPv6 might be an indicator that they've found the issue, but was ignored.

 

 

How do you access oriontransfer.net? Because I can't access over IPv4 HTTP either, on different networks.

 

speedtest.fremont.linode.com on the other hand has IPv6, this is from my 2degrees connection:

 




ioquatix

50 posts

Geek


  #3329918 10-Jan-2025 10:33
Send private message

 

How do you access oriontransfer.net? Because I can't access over IPv4 HTTP either, on different networks.

 

 

There are two hosts: www.oriontransfer.net and mail.oriontransfer.net. I have never told anyone to try accessing bare oriontransfer.net (there is no DNS entry for it). www.oriontransfer.net is in Fremont and mail.oriontransfer.net is in Sydney. The speedtest hosts exhibit the same behaviour (for me anyway), so using those hosts may allow us to rule out any issues with my own servers.

 

If 2degrees were literally trying to ping "oriontransfer.net" then they (1) haven't read the problem as documented and (2) haven't looked at any of the many examples I've given them (ping -6, mtr, etc).

ioquatix

50 posts

Geek


  #3329920 10-Jan-2025 10:39
Send private message

 

speedtest.fremont.linode.com on the other hand has IPv6, this is from my 2degrees connection:

 

 

Yes, and for me, I can't connect via IPv6 - or even get any packets through in either direction, but I can connect to speedtest.sydney.linode.com - and mtr shows 100% packet loss after the first hop in Vocus's network, e.g. from my home (2degrees) connection:

 

samuel@hana ~> mtr -zwrbc100 speedtest.fremont.linode.com
 
Start: 2025-01-10T10:34:30+1300
 
HOST: hana.oriontransfer.co.nz                                                    Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
 
  1. AS9790   default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:4404:3729:5300:7a9a:18ff:fe52:8f2a)   0.0%   100    0.6   0.7   0.5   1.6   0.1
 
  2. AS???    ???                                                                 100.0   100    0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0
 

 

It looks like 2404:4404:3729:5300:7a9a:18ff:fe52:8f2a does not know how to route the packets to that IPv6 host.

 

As a comparison, here is 2degrees -> Sydney:

 

samuel@hana ~> mtr -zwrbc100 speedtest.sydney.linode.com
 
Start: 2025-01-10T10:40:41+1300
 
HOST: hana.oriontransfer.co.nz                                                      Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
 
  1. AS9790   default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:4404:3729:5300:7a9a:18ff:fe52:8f2a)     0.0%   100    0.7   0.7   0.5   0.8   0.1
 
  2. AS9790   default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2400:4800::2f)                               1.0%   100    2.2   2.2   1.8   3.1   0.2
 
  3. AS9790   default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:4408:1::112)                            0.0%   100   40.7  46.6  40.6  85.5   8.9
 
  4. AS???    63949.syd.equinix.com (2001:de8:6::6:3949:1)                           0.0%   100   40.8  41.4  40.3  75.8   3.9
 
  5. AS63949  2600:3c0f:16:32::1                                                     0.0%   100   41.4  43.2  40.8  75.9   6.1
 
  6. AS63949  2600:3c0f:16:35::22                                                    0.0%   100   40.5  40.6  40.2  40.9   0.2
 
  7. AS63949  2600:3c0f:16::266                                                      0.0%   100   40.7  40.6  40.3  40.9   0.2
 
  8. AS63949  speedtest-1.syd1.au.prod.linode.com (2400:8907::f03c:94ff:feb8:a695)   0.0%   100   40.9  40.6  40.2  41.0   0.2
 

  #3334381 22-Jan-2025 09:07
ioquatix:

 

 

speedtest.fremont.linode.com on the other hand has IPv6, this is from my 2degrees connection:

 

 

Yes, and for me, I can't connect via IPv6 - or even get any packets through in either direction, but I can connect to speedtest.sydney.linode.com - and mtr shows 100% packet loss after the first hop in Vocus's network, e.g. from my home (2degrees) connection:

 

 
Thanks for the heads up. I was on leave so only just catching up.
 
Think I have found the issue and working with the team on a fix.
 
 
 
 

							
						

						
						
				
					
 
				

			


		    

		        

    			    
  

  
	

    		    					#3334409 22-Jan-2025 11:22
	    		    			
    				    	

	    				    

		    				    
    				    	

	    				    

Please retest @ioquatix

							
						

						
						
				
					
 
				

			


		    

		        

    			    
  

  
	

    		    					#3334423 22-Jan-2025 11:58
	    		    			
    				    	

	    				    

		    				    
    				    	

	    				    

I can confirm it now looks like this is working.
 
samuel@hana ~> ping -6 mail.oriontransfer.net
 
PING mail.oriontransfer.net (2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750) 56 data bytes
 
64 bytes from mail.oriontransfer.net (2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750): icmp_seq=1 ttl=57 time=41.2 ms
 
64 bytes from mail.oriontransfer.net (2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750): icmp_seq=2 ttl=57 time=41.0 ms
 
64 bytes from mail.oriontransfer.net (2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750): icmp_seq=3 ttl=57 time=41.1 ms
 
^C
 
--- mail.oriontransfer.net ping statistics ---
 
3 packets transmitted, 3 received, 0% packet loss, time 2003ms
 
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 40.955/41.072/41.195/0.098 ms
 
 
samuel@hana ~> ping -6 www.oriontransfer.net
 
PING www.oriontransfer.net (2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b) 56 data bytes
 
64 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: icmp_seq=1 ttl=47 time=163 ms
 
64 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: icmp_seq=2 ttl=47 time=163 ms
 
64 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: icmp_seq=3 ttl=47 time=163 ms
 
^C
 
--- www.oriontransfer.net ping statistics ---
 
3 packets transmitted, 3 received, 0% packet loss, time 2000ms
 
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 162.846/163.006/163.170/0.132 ms
 
 
samuel@hana ~> mtr -zwrbc100 www.oriontransfer.net
 
Start: 2025-01-22T11:53:38+1300
 
HOST: hana.oriontransfer.co.nz                                                    Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
 
  1. AS9790   default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:4404:1609:6f00:7a9a:18ff:fe52:8f2a)   0.0%   100    0.8   0.7   0.5   0.8   0.1
 
  2. AS9790   default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2400:4800::2f)                             1.0%   100    2.5   2.3   2.0   3.2   0.2
 
  3. AS???    ???                                                                 100.0   100    0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0
 
  4. AS63949  2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b                                       0.0%   100  162.9 163.0 162.5 163.5   0.2
 
 
samuel@hana ~> mtr -zwrbc100 speedtest.fremont.linode.com
 
Start: 2025-01-22T11:56:07+1300
 
HOST: hana.oriontransfer.co.nz                                                    Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
 
  1. AS9790   default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:4404:1609:6f00:7a9a:18ff:fe52:8f2a)   0.0%   100    0.8   0.7   0.6   0.8   0.0
 
  2. AS9790   default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2400:4800::2f)                             1.0%   100    2.5   2.3   2.0   3.1   0.2
 
  3. AS???    ???                                                                 100.0   100    0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0
 
  4. AS63949  speedtest.fremont.linode.com (2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:feae:68d)         0.0%   100  163.2 163.2 162.9 163.7   0.2
 
 
What was the issue and how did you fix it?

							
						

						
						
				
					
 
				

			




  

    
    
		
    
