I've been having problems connecting to my servers from my 2degrees UFB:

~> ping6 mail.oriontransfer.net PING6(56=40+8+8 bytes) 2404:4404:3729:5300:2d08:8272:a189:f6a2 --> 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750 16 bytes from 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750, icmp_seq=0 hlim=57 time=47.634 ms 16 bytes from 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750, icmp_seq=1 hlim=57 time=44.477 ms 16 bytes from 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750, icmp_seq=2 hlim=57 time=46.439 ms 16 bytes from 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750, icmp_seq=3 hlim=57 time=44.814 ms ^C --- mail.oriontransfer.net ping6 statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 4 packets received, 0.0% packet loss round-trip min/avg/max/std-dev = 44.477/45.841/47.634/1.274 ms ~> ping6 www.oriontransfer.net PING6(56=40+8+8 bytes) 2404:4404:3729:5300:2d08:8272:a189:f6a2 --> 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b ^C --- www.oriontransfer.net ping6 statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 0 packets received, 100.0% packet loss ~> ssh mail.oriontransfer.net -- ping -6 www.oriontransfer.net PING www.oriontransfer.net (2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b) 56 data bytes 64 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: icmp_seq=1 ttl=52 time=136 ms 64 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: icmp_seq=2 ttl=52 time=136 ms 64 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: icmp_seq=3 ttl=52 time=136 ms ^C⏎

So the servers can see each other, but from my 2degrees connection, I can only see mail.oriontransfer.net.

Wondering if anyone else is able to confirm the above?