I've been having problems connecting to my servers from my 2degrees UFB:
~> ping6 mail.oriontransfer.net
PING6(56=40+8+8 bytes) 2404:4404:3729:5300:2d08:8272:a189:f6a2 --> 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750
16 bytes from 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750, icmp_seq=0 hlim=57 time=47.634 ms
16 bytes from 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750, icmp_seq=1 hlim=57 time=44.477 ms
16 bytes from 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750, icmp_seq=2 hlim=57 time=46.439 ms
16 bytes from 2400:8907::f03c:91ff:fe69:2750, icmp_seq=3 hlim=57 time=44.814 ms
^C
--- mail.oriontransfer.net ping6 statistics ---
4 packets transmitted, 4 packets received, 0.0% packet loss
round-trip min/avg/max/std-dev = 44.477/45.841/47.634/1.274 ms
~> ping6 www.oriontransfer.net
PING6(56=40+8+8 bytes) 2404:4404:3729:5300:2d08:8272:a189:f6a2 --> 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b
^C
--- www.oriontransfer.net ping6 statistics ---
4 packets transmitted, 0 packets received, 100.0% packet loss
~> ssh mail.oriontransfer.net -- ping -6 www.oriontransfer.net
PING www.oriontransfer.net (2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b) 56 data bytes
64 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: icmp_seq=1 ttl=52 time=136 ms
64 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: icmp_seq=2 ttl=52 time=136 ms
64 bytes from 2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:f29b: icmp_seq=3 ttl=52 time=136 ms
^C⏎
So the servers can see each other, but from my 2degrees connection, I can only see mail.oriontransfer.net.
Wondering if anyone else is able to confirm the above?