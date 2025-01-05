Hello,
I've moved from a FritzBox to a Unifi USG and was wondering if it's possible to set up the 2D HOme Phone Plus service via another means? I've looked on their website and I couldn't find any manual setup.
Thanks!
Oblivian: 2D replies previously have been..no
As in They won't give out the SIP details and only support it off managed /provisioned devices
Fair enough for them, but bugger! Ah well. I may cancel as it's just for a parent .
My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.
I did think of leaving the Fritz to be the ATA, but that's another device to power, probably uses SFA really per month. I'll check out some VOIP providers too.
Cheers everyone! 10/10 help :)