Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Home Phone Plus - Set up for non-Fritz Device
watchthisspace

35 posts

Geek


#318301 5-Jan-2025 13:13
Send private message quote this post

Hello,

 

I've moved from a FritzBox to a Unifi USG and was wondering if it's possible to set up the 2D HOme Phone Plus service via another means? I've looked on their website and I couldn't find any manual setup.

 

Thanks!

Create new topic
Oblivian
7262 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3327817 5-Jan-2025 13:30
Send private message quote this post

2D replies previously have been..no

As in They won't give out the SIP details and only support it off managed /provisioned devices

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
watchthisspace

35 posts

Geek


  #3327855 5-Jan-2025 15:57
Send private message quote this post

Oblivian: 2D replies previously have been..no

As in They won't give out the SIP details and only support it off managed /provisioned devices

 

Fair enough for them, but bugger! Ah well. I may cancel as it's just for a parent .

saf

saf
123 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3327856 5-Jan-2025 16:02
Send private message quote this post

You could always reconfigure the Fritz with DHCP WAN and no DHCP server, to have it act as just the SIP device behind the USG.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.



Oblivian
7262 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3327857 5-Jan-2025 16:04
Send private message quote this post

The workaround appears to be put it 1st and use the ata, then dmz the downstream to everything else/other router.

/Edit. Snap

shk292
2822 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3327862 5-Jan-2025 16:32
Send private message quote this post

The best solution would be to port the number to a VOIP provider such as Hero and you can then use any ATA to access the phone line. And you'll save $12 per month

watchthisspace

35 posts

Geek


  #3330595 12-Jan-2025 14:22
Send private message quote this post

I did think of leaving the Fritz to be the ATA, but that's another device to power, probably uses SFA really per month. I'll check out some VOIP providers too. 

 

Cheers everyone! 10/10 help :)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright